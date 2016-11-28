From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | U.S. | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice 2nd Annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival (NOPFF) wtulnews [at] gmail.com)

Monday Nov 28th, 2016 6:41 AM by WTUL News and Views This weekend the New Orleans Palestine Solidarity Committee (NOPSC) will be hosting the city's 2nd annual Palestinian Film Festival. In addition to the films, there will be an educational panel on Saturday evening, after the film "Jews Step Forward" which is about people in the Jewish community who are taking a stand against Israeli apartheid and the illegal occupation of Palestine. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/28/2_nopsc_final_2016_.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

