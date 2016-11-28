top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | U.S. | Arts + Action | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
2nd Annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival (NOPFF)
by WTUL News and Views (wtulnews [at] gmail.com)
Monday Nov 28th, 2016 6:41 AM
This weekend the New Orleans Palestine Solidarity Committee (NOPSC) will be hosting the city's 2nd annual Palestinian Film Festival. In addition to the films, there will be an educational panel on Saturday evening, after the film "Jews Step Forward" which is about people in the Jewish community who are taking a stand against Israeli apartheid and the illegal occupation of Palestine.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (467.8mb)
Nora Fuller and Christina Nesheiwat interview members of the New Orleans Palestine Solidarity Committee.

This weekend the New Orleans Palestine Solidarity Committee (NOPSC) will be hosting the city's 2nd annual Palestinian Film Festival, you can purchase tickets at the door or online. In addition to the films, there will be an educational panel on Saturday evening, after the film "Jews Step Forward" which is about people in the Jewish community who are taking a stand against Israeli apartheid and the illegal occupation of Palestine.

https://www.facebook.com/neworleanspalestiniansolidaritycommittee/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code