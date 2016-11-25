From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Kingdom of the Unjust - Medea Benjamin Speech - Nov. 12 2016 - Santa Cruz, California by John Malkin

Friday Nov 25th, 2016 4:33 PM

Speech by Codepink co-founder Medea Benjamin on her new book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection" with opening comments on the recent presidential "elections."

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/25/medea_benjamin_us-saudi_11_12_16_edit.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

