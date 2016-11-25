top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
Kingdom of the Unjust - Medea Benjamin Speech - Nov. 12 2016 - Santa Cruz, California
by John Malkin
Friday Nov 25th, 2016 4:33 PM
Speech by Codepink co-founder Medea Benjamin on her new book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection" with opening comments on the recent presidential "elections."
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (45.4mb)
Audio recording of speech by CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin on her new book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection" with opening comments on the recent presidential "elections."
§Medea Benjamin in Santa Cruz on Nov. 12, 2016
by John Malkin Friday Nov 25th, 2016 4:33 PM
sm_dsc_0360_2.jpg
original image (3439x3100)
§Medea speaking to Santa Cruz audience
by John Malkin Friday Nov 25th, 2016 4:33 PM
sm_dsc_0388.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code