|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
Kingdom of the Unjust - Medea Benjamin Speech - Nov. 12 2016 - Santa Cruz, California
Speech by Codepink co-founder Medea Benjamin on her new book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection" with opening comments on the recent presidential "elections."
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (45.4mb)
Audio recording of speech by CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin on her new book "Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection" with opening comments on the recent presidential "elections."
§Medea Benjamin in Santa Cruz on Nov. 12, 2016
original image (3439x3100)
original image (4928x3264)