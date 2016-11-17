Trump: What How What

In the wake of the election of Donald Trump, many peeps are freaking the fuck out. Well, step back, take a break and watch our analysis.

What can we expect? Racist attacks, Deportations, and appointments of neo-fascists and corporatists

On the music break we play “Fuck Donald Trump Part 2” by YG featuring G-Eazy & Macklemore

How did it happen? We break down the social media induced echo chamber effect.

What can we do? We bring you an interview with Redneck Revolt on organizing strategy for the years to come.

You can listen to the whole interview here.

Want to learn more about how to fight Trump? Our friends at It's Going Down published this thorough and complete resource list.

#TrumpTheRegime: Resources and Ongoing Resistance to Trump and the Far-Right

