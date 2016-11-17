|
Trump: What How What
In the wake of the election of Donald Trump, many peeps are freaking the fuck out. Well, step back, take a break and watch our analysis.
What can we expect? Racist attacks, Deportations, and appointments of neo-fascists and corporatists
On the music break we play “Fuck Donald Trump Part 2” by YG featuring G-Eazy & Macklemore
How did it happen? We break down the social media induced echo chamber effect.
What can we do? We bring you an interview with Redneck Revolt on organizing strategy for the years to come.
You can listen to the whole interview here.
