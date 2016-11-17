top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Trump: What How What
by subMedia.tv
Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 10:06 AM
In the wake of the election of Donald Trump, many peeps are freaking the fuck out. Well, step back, take a break and watch our analysis.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (102.7mb)

What can we expect? Racist attacks, Deportations, and appointments of neo-fascists and corporatists

On the music break we play “Fuck Donald Trump Part 2” by YG featuring G-Eazy & Macklemore

How did it happen? We break down the social media induced echo chamber effect.

What can we do? We bring you an interview with Redneck Revolt on organizing strategy for the years to come.

You can listen to the whole interview here.

NOW MORE THAN EVER SUPPORT RADICAL ANTI-FASCIST INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Track Selection:

1. XOC – Super Mario Theme
2. Two Fingers – Sweden
3. Two Fingers – Fools Rythm
4. YG – Fuck Donald Trump Part 2
5. L.E.N Beats – Turn Up
6. Tork – Otis

Want to learn more about how to fight Trump? Our friends at It's Going Down published this thorough and complete resource list.
#TrumpTheRegime: Resources and Ongoing Resistance to Trump and the Far-Right

https://submedia.tv/

§
by subMedia.tv Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 10:06 AM
sm_trump-what-how-what.jpg
original image (1280x720)
