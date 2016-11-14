From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Santa Cruz High School Students Walk Out to Protest Donald Trump alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Monday Nov 14th, 2016 4:34 PM by Alex Darocy

A group of students from Santa Cruz High School marched downtown on Pacific Avenue today, November 14, as part of a walk-out to protest the naming of Donald Trump as president.





Download Video (19.1mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/14/anti-trump-student-walk-out-santa-cruz-high-november-14-2016.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/14/anti-trump-student-walk-out-santa-cruz-high-november-14-2016.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/14/anti-trump-student-walk-out-santa-cruz-high-november-14-2016.mp4" title="download video: anti-trump-student-walk-o..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/14/anti-trump-student-walk-out-santa-cruz-high-november-14-2016.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (19.1mb)</video>

