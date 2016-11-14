top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections
Santa Cruz High School Students Walk Out to Protest Donald Trump
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Monday Nov 14th, 2016 4:34 PM
A group of students from Santa Cruz High School marched downtown on Pacific Avenue today, November 14, as part of a walk-out to protest the naming of Donald Trump as president.
Download Video (19.1mb)
Their chants of "Not My President" could be heard a block away from Front Street, and one student carried a protest sign that read "Fuck Trump."


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
