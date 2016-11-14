|
Santa Cruz High School Students Walk Out to Protest Donald Trump
A group of students from Santa Cruz High School marched downtown on Pacific Avenue today, November 14, as part of a walk-out to protest the naming of Donald Trump as president.
Their chants of "Not My President" could be heard a block away from Front Street, and one student carried a protest sign that read "Fuck Trump."
Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
