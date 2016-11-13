|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Salinas Fuck Trump Rally 11-13-16
A group of approx 30 people gathered outside the Salinas City Hall to protest the president elect donald trump.
A group of approx 30 people gathered outside the Salinas City Hall to protest the president elect donald trump.
§
original image (4608x3456)
original image (960x720)