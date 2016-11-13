From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Salinas Fuck Trump Rally 11-13-16 by Street Witness

Sunday Nov 13th, 2016 7:25 PM

A group of approx 30 people gathered outside the Salinas City Hall to protest the president elect donald trump.

