Davey D Street Interviews at Oakland Anti-Trump Protest After Election by Hard Knock Radio, KPFA

Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 9:54 PM

On today’s show we interview folks who were at the November 9 rally and protest in Oakland over the election of Donald Trump. Davey D speaks with Elsa; Chelsea; Ms. Kiki, who is shoved by police while being interviewed; business owner Shani Turner; and Indybay reporter Dave Id.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/12/hardknock-trump-protest-kpfa_20161110.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (19.3mb)

(audio 28:07)





Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1FM @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting, hosted by Davey D and Anita Johnson. This is an except from the November 10 program. The full program is posted below.