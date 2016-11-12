|
Davey D Street Interviews at Oakland Anti-Trump Protest After Election
On today’s show we interview folks who were at the November 9 rally and protest in Oakland over the election of Donald Trump. Davey D speaks with Elsa; Chelsea; Ms. Kiki, who is shoved by police while being interviewed; business owner Shani Turner; and Indybay reporter Dave Id.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (19.3mb)
(audio 28:07)
Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1FM @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting, hosted by Davey D and Anita Johnson. This is an except from the November 10 program. The full program is posted below.
§Hard Knock Radio full program, November 10,2016
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (10.3mb)
(audio 59:52)
Includes KPFA news headlines, Oakland street interviews, Mumia Abu Jamal on Trump's election, the theft of Native lands and the fight for the protection of Ohlone shell mounds in West Berkeley, police abuse of homeless people in Berkeley, and gentrification in San Francisco.