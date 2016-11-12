From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Oakland School for the Arts: No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA by #NotOurPresident

Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 3:59 PM

Middle School protest at Oakland School for the Arts (OSA) in Oakland, California on November 10, 2016. Be inspired.





Download Video (2.1mb)

Download Video (2.1mb)

[ Video: 1:07 minutes ]