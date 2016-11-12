|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Oakland School for the Arts: No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA
Middle School protest at Oakland School for the Arts (OSA) in Oakland, California on November 10, 2016. Be inspired.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.1mb)
[ Video: 1:07 minutes ]
Add Your Comments