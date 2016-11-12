From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Post Election Protests San Francisco by D. Boyer

Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM Photos and video from the post election protests occurring in San Francisco.

original image (1600x1067) The two year election process is finally over. Recreational marijuana use has been legalized and one of the most hated men in America has been elected to be our next President. Many people voted for Trump for their own reasons, but what I have noticed from those voters is that they did not hear nor care to hear the threats he made to minorities, the LGBT community, and the disabled. Trump voters did not seem to care that he made fun of a disabled person on National TV. Trump has also said he would require Muslims entering our country to sign up on some list.



So people have mobilized and are protesting on the streets. The protesters you will see from my video and photos do not seem like professional protesters but merely seem to be people from the community including young students.



What do you see in this photo?

I see confidence, fear, contemplation and dependency.

These two different actions converged together to unite as one community.





I wanted to get close-ups in video because I wanted to show the protesters do not appear to be profession protesters as Trump has indicated. The protesters merely seem to be people from the community.

Two different actions converged to become one action or protest.

