From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Post Election Protests San Francisco
by D. Boyer
Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
Photos and video from the post election protests occurring in San Francisco.
sm_img_4599-002.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
The two year election process is finally over. Recreational marijuana use has been legalized and one of the most hated men in America has been elected to be our next President. Many people voted for Trump for their own reasons, but what I have noticed from those voters is that they did not hear nor care to hear the threats he made to minorities, the LGBT community, and the disabled. Trump voters did not seem to care that he made fun of a disabled person on National TV. Trump has also said he would require Muslims entering our country to sign up on some list.

So people have mobilized and are protesting on the streets. The protesters you will see from my video and photos do not seem like professional protesters but merely seem to be people from the community including young students.
§Yes, some San Franciscans voted for Trump
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_4632.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Respect existence or expect resistance!
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_4606.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Dump Trump Not my President
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_4570-001.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Photojournalism
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_4609.jpg
original image (1600x904)
What do you see in this photo?
I see confidence, fear, contemplation and dependency.
§Thousands took to the streets to protest Trump
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_8100.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Two seperate actions converge in the Castro neighborhood.
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_4619.jpg
original image (1600x899)
These two different actions converged together to unite as one community.
§Video from the march
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
Download Video (23.9mb)
I wanted to get close-ups in video because I wanted to show the protesters do not appear to be profession protesters as Trump has indicated. The protesters merely seem to be people from the community.
§The Castro convergence
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
Download Video (53.7mb)
Two different actions converged to become one action or protest.
§Young students walked out of classes and marched to San Francisco City Hall.
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
Download Video (16.5mb)
§Yound students form huge circle in front of San Francisco's City Hall.
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
sm_img_8141.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§A lot of energy here...
by D. Boyer Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 8:39 AM
Download Video (64.3mb)
Add Your Comments
