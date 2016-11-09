From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Massive Protest at UC Santa Cruz as Trump is Elected by Sammy Slug

Wednesday Nov 9th, 2016 1:41 PM

Last night there was a massive protest at UC Santa Cruz as Donald Trump was being elected. Hundreds of students went to Quarry Plaza and marched through campus. Students are organizing more actions.

So many people have been negatively affected by Trump and the election, the UCSC Resource Centers released the following statement:



POST ELECTION STATEMENT FROM UCSC RESOURCE CENTERS



African American Resource and Cultural Center, American Indian Resource Center, Asian American/Pacific Islander Resource Center, El Centro: Chicano Latino Resource Center, Lionel Cantú Queer Center, and Women’s Center



The results of the 2016 National Election have been confirmed. Many of us will be negatively affected by these results. The UCSC Resource Centers stand in solidarity with, and will continue to advocate for Muslims, refugees and undocumented citizens, queer and trans folk, disabled folk, people of color, and women. We recognize that students and campus community members may feel dismayed or fearful about what is to come. Unfortunately, adversity is not new to our communities.



We are strong. We are resilient. We are here for you. We will move forward together.



The Resource Centers will hold space for folks to process, to breathe, and to come together as a community. Coffee, tea, and snacks will be available. Drop by the Ethnic Resource Centers (3rd floor, Bay Tree Building) and Lionel Cantú Queer Center (behind Crown circle). The Women’s Center facility at Cardiff House will be closed for the day, and staff will be available at the Ethnic Resource Centers.



Photos and video from Facebook.