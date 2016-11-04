On October 25, dozens of community members spoke out about the Santa Cruz police killing of Sean Smith-Arlt at the Santa Cruz City Council meeting during the oral communications period.

Sean was suffering from mental health issues at the time he was shot and killed by Santa Cruz police on October 16, who say they deemed him a threat when he advanced towards them with a garden rake in his hands outside of a home on the west side. Four officers were involved in the incident, which occurred over the course of a 20 second time-span and ended with one of the officers shooting two shots at Sean. Police have not released the names of the officers involved, nor have they released the audio or video evidence they have.One close friend of the Smith-Arlt family, Don Payne, spoke before the city council, saying he had spoken to the family after Sean's killing.Speakers in the first video include: Mayor Cynthia Mathews, Nate Kennedy, Carol Williamson, Paula Leroy, Abbi Samuels, Philip Posner, Louise Drummond, Steve Pleich, Pat Colby, John Colby, Sarah Leonard, Lee Brokaw, Dennis Etler, Maxwell Green, Elise CasbyTo view photos and read my write-up of the meeting, see:Community Responds to SCPD Killing of Sean Smith-Arlt with Sadness, Anger, Fear of Calling 911Alex Darocy