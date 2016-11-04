From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice Interview with Dan Siegel on Oakland Police Sargeant Mike Gantt's Lawsuit Against City by UpFront, KPFA

Friday Nov 4th, 2016 10:51 AM Oakland Police Officer Sues City for Retaliation Because of His Investigation Into A Cop Who May Have Killed His Wife Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/04/opd-dansiegel-mikegantt_upfront_20161102-wed0700.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (19.2mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: (audio 21:02)



November 2, 2016: Attorney Dan Siegel in-studio with Mitch Jeserich and Cat Brooks, explains his case against the City of Oakland representing Sergeant “Mike” Gantt.

https://kpfa.org/program/up-front/ Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/04/kpfa_upfront_20161102-wed0700.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (10.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: (audio 59:52)



Also on the second half of the show, Jeff Chang, co-founder of CultureStr/ke and ColorLines. He serves as the Executive Director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University. His latest book is, We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation.



About the book:



In these provocative, powerful essays acclaimed writer/journalist Jeff Chang (Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Who We Be) takes an incisive and wide-ranging look at the recent tragedies and widespread protests that have shaken the country. Through deep reporting with key activists and thinkers, passionately personal writing, and distinguished cultural criticism, We Gon’ Be Alright links #BlackLivesMatter to #OscarsSoWhite, Ferguson to Washington D.C., the Great Migration to resurgent nativism. Chang explores the rise and fall of the idea of “diversity,” the roots of student protest, changing ideas about Asian Americanness, and the impact of a century of racial separation in housing. He argues that resegregation is the unexamined condition of our time, the undoing of which is key to moving the nation forward to racial justice and cultural equity.

