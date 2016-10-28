From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International This Week in Palestine, October 28th, 2016 by IMEMC

Friday Oct 28th, 2016 9:30 PM Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for October 22, to the 28, 2016. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/10/28/this_week_in_palestine_week_43_2016.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

This week a Palestinian man dies his wife critically injured by settlers attack in the West Bank, meanwhile Palestinian leaders meet as part of ongoing efforts to achieve unity. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. two residents were injured on Friday, scores others were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation fired by Israeli troops who attacked anti wall and settlements protests organized in West Bank villages. IMEMC’s Majd Batjali with the details:



This week anti wall and settlements protests were organized in the central west Bank villages of Bil’in, Ni’lin, and al Nabi Saleh. In addition, protests took place in the village of Kufer Qadum in northern West Bank and Beit Ummaarr, in southern West Bank. Israeli soldiers used live rounds, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets against the unarmed protesters.



Two residents were injured rubber-coated steel bullets, many others were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation when troops attack a nonviolent protest organized by the villagers of Beit Ummaar. Protesters marched up to the checkpoint at the entrance of the village when soldiers attacked them.



Meanwhile scores of protesters were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as Israeli soldiers attacked the weekly protest organized in Kufer Kadum village. Troops also fired tear gas into residents’ homes after invading the village.



In Bil’in and Ni’lin, protesters managed to reach the Israeli wall. Meanwhile in al Nabi Saleh village, Israeli troops fired several rounds of rubber-coated steel bullets at the villagers as soon as they reached the village entrance.



For IMEMC News this is Majd Batjali.





The Political Report



This week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Hamas’s representatives in the Qatari capital Doha during efforts to achieving Palestinian unity. IMEMC’s Rami al Meghari has more:



Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas met this week with Hama’s representatives in the Qatari capital of Doha. The meeting comes in the backdrop of Hamas-Fatah long-time crisis, as both parties insist on each demands.



Abbas , who is the leader of Fatah , emphasized on the need for reconciliation among Palestinians. Hamas leaders including Khaled Mash’al and Ismail Haniya, also asserted on reconciliation as a way out of current impasse, following failure of several conciliation deals.



In the meantime, Israel declared that it would take a number of measures in the West Bank, including permission for Palestinians to build homes in areas, dubbed as C, which fall under full Israeli jurisdiction, according to the 1993’s peace accords between Israel and Palestinians.



In other news, UNESCO has passed a new draft resolution, condemning what Israel describes Temple Mount, in reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound of the occupied East Jerusalem.



Such a resolution followed a previous UNESCO ruling that denies any linkage between Jews and the Al-Aqsa mosque or East Jerusalem. In reaction, Israel summoned it’s ambassador with UNESCO , for consultation.



For IMEMC News I am Rami al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza Report



This week, Palestinian man die after being hit by a settler car in the West Bank, his wife still in critical condition, in the meantime in Gaza this week, Israeli navy attack fishermen and farmers. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura reports:



Palestinian medical sources have reported, Wednesday, that a Palestinian man died from wounds suffered Tuesday when a speeding Israeli settler’s car struck his horse-drawn cart, in the northern West Bank district of Qalqilia, causing very serious injuries.



The sources stated that Mohammad Daoud, 61, died from his serious wounds on Wednesday evening, and that his wife, is still receiving treatment for her moderate-to-severe wounds, at the Darwish Nazzal Hospital, in Qalqilia. Local Palestinian news sources say that extremist Israeli colonists, illegally living in the occupied West Bank, have carried out 88 attacks against the Palestinians and their properties since the beginning of this year, while in 2015, they carried out at least 221 attacks.



Also this week, Israeli forces conducted at least 66 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem. During these invasions, Israeli troops kidnapped more than 57 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children.



This week Gaza, The Israeli Force fired, on Monday morning, at least one missile into a site, run by the Al-Qassam Brigades the armed wing of Hamas, east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, after a shell was reportedly fired from Gaza. The Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run facility caused property damage.



Moreover, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at Palestinians fishing boats, close to the coast in the northern part of the coastal enclave. Damage was reported but no injuries. This attack come just one day after The Israeli Authorities have decided, Tuesday, to expand the fishing zone allotted for Palestinian fishers in the besieged Gaza Strip to nine nautical miles instead of six, during the fishing season. The expansion still falls short of the twenty nautical miles set in the 1991Oslo agreement.



Also this week, three Palestinians were sustained moderate injuries on Friday during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops at the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip.



For IMEMC news this is Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that’s all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for October 22, to the 28, 2016. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org, This week’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura. http://imemc.org/article/this-week-in-pale...