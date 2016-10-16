top
Indybay Feature
Standing with San Quintin Farmworkers & Boycott Driscoll's 10-15-2016
by AutumnSun
Sunday Oct 16th, 2016 1:15 AM
The Boycott continues! Today we demonstrated in front of Driscoll's in Aromas California.
400.jpg
Driscoll's is the worlds leading supplier of berries! They have worked hard to maintain a caring image! ("We are honored to work with the amazing people that make Driscoll's possible, from farm workers out in the field to our farmers and employee's") But the farm workers out in the fields tell us a different story, one of poverty-level wages, inadequate housing, sexual harassment, and retaliation against workers who organize. The people who pick berries for Driscoll's in the San Quintin Valley of Baja California are calling for a boycott of the company's products untill the growers agree to negotiate a contract with the workers union ( SINDJU ). Please show your solidarity with these brave workers by spreading the word about the Driscoll's berry boycott!
You can contact Driscoll's 831 763-3259 - Costco 425 313-6364 - Whole Foods 510 428-7400
Find more about the boycott at https\://driscott.wordpress.com/
Get involved in local boycott-related actions.
Santa Cruz: SCDriscollsboycott [at] gmail.com
Watsonville: WatsonvilleBrownBeret [at] gmail.com
For more pictures/videos,please go to my Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10210115245732720.1073742000.1085185228&type=3&pnref=story
by AutumnSun Sunday Oct 16th, 2016 1:15 AM
