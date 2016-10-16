|
Standing with San Quintin Farmworkers & Boycott Driscoll's 10-15-2016
The Boycott continues! Today we demonstrated in front of Driscoll's in Aromas California.
Driscoll's is the worlds leading supplier of berries! They have worked hard to maintain a caring image! ("We are honored to work with the amazing people that make Driscoll's possible, from farm workers out in the field to our farmers and employee's") But the farm workers out in the fields tell us a different story, one of poverty-level wages, inadequate housing, sexual harassment, and retaliation against workers who organize. The people who pick berries for Driscoll's in the San Quintin Valley of Baja California are calling for a boycott of the company's products untill the growers agree to negotiate a contract with the workers union ( SINDJU ). Please show your solidarity with these brave workers by spreading the word about the Driscoll's berry boycott!
You can contact Driscoll's 831 763-3259 - Costco 425 313-6364 - Whole Foods 510 428-7400
Find more about the boycott at https\://driscott.wordpress.com/
Get involved in local boycott-related actions.
Santa Cruz: SCDriscollsboycott [at] gmail.com
Watsonville: WatsonvilleBrownBeret [at] gmail.com
I must ad a note, without our brothers and sisters who slave in the fields each and everyday, not counting the children, in the fields! We all would be in bad shape! I an a white dude, and I know that by white brothers and sisters would never work under these condition! I don't think that any of us white dudes would work in the fields even if the pay, coditions, and





Do you know of and people not of color who woud work in the even if the conditions where as they should be? I praise my brothers and sisters who work in the fields each and everyday! Thank you farmworkers, thank you for all that honor the boycott, and a special thank you to everyone who came out today! We will be back!


