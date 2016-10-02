From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Videos of Charlotte Police Murder of Keith Lamont Scott by ftp

Sunday Oct 2nd, 2016 12:50 PM

Here are four videos of the events surrounding the police murder of Keith Lamont Scott, captured by his wife, Charlotte police, and a bystander.





Note that the police released portions of body and dash camera footage but everything that they have.