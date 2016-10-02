|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Videos of Charlotte Police Murder of Keith Lamont Scott
Here are four videos of the events surrounding the police murder of Keith Lamont Scott, captured by his wife, Charlotte police, and a bystander.
Note that the police released portions of body and dash camera footage but everything that they have.
§Cellphone video shot by Rakeyia Scott
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (13.7mb)
Cellphone video shot by his wife shows the moments before and after the fatal shooting, including her pleas to for him to get out of his truck and for the cops to not shoot him. The video, made public by the family on September 23, does not show the shooting itself. (video 2:13)
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (5.8mb)
video 1:08
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (19.9mb)
video 2:11
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (4.4mb)
video 1:44