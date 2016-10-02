top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Videos of Charlotte Police Murder of Keith Lamont Scott
by ftp
Sunday Oct 2nd, 2016 12:50 PM
Here are four videos of the events surrounding the police murder of Keith Lamont Scott, captured by his wife, Charlotte police, and a bystander.
keith-lamont-scott.jpg
Note that the police released portions of body and dash camera footage but everything that they have.
§Cellphone video shot by Rakeyia Scott
by ftp Sunday Oct 2nd, 2016 12:50 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (13.7mb)
Cellphone video shot by his wife shows the moments before and after the fatal shooting, including her pleas to for him to get out of his truck and for the cops to not shoot him. The video, made public by the family on September 23, does not show the shooting itself. (video 2:13)
§Charlotte police body camera, released September 24
by ftp Sunday Oct 2nd, 2016 12:50 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (5.8mb)
video 1:08
§Charlotte police dashcam, released September 24
by ftp Sunday Oct 2nd, 2016 12:50 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (19.9mb)
video 2:11
§Bystander video from after the shooting
by photo Sunday Oct 9th, 2016 9:43 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (4.4mb)
video 1:44
