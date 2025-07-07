From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Chevron Out of Palestine Action in Oakland
Protest at company owned Chevron station in Oakland. Customers urged to use a different gas station
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Oakland, July 6) As soon as the first activist stood in front of the gas station to hold a “Chevron out of Palestine" sign, passing cars were honking approval. The action was part of the ongoing campaign to expose Chevron’s links to the U.S.–Israel genocide of Palestine.
According to the unscientific and subjective "LK-protest-honking" index, combined with the outrages of the Trump regime, the ongoing activism is having an increasing public effect. The honking and approving raised fists from those passing by was continual.
It was a small protest, about twenty people, but they had signs and held huge banners that were visible from far away. They shouted slogans and sang songs.
From event Announcement:
Israel’s genocide machine couldn’t run without power from Chevron. Israel’s war on Gaza and Occupation of Palestine contributes to the climate catastrophe. Chevron supplies light and energy via its operation and co-ownership of two major Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean.
Chevron’s extraction activities are funneling millions of dollars in tax revenues to Israeli government coffers, directly fueling Israel’s system of settler colonialism and violence against all Palestinians. In 2022, those revenues amounted to over $462 million. BDS is a global nonviolent Palestinian led movement, and we demand that Chevron immediately cut its contracts with genocidal Israel, and end its role in climate devastation globally.
Following in the tradition of the anti-apartheid gas station boycotts of the 60s & 70s, Palestinians and allies are building a global movement to hold Chevron accountable for its crimes through a coordinated boycott of Chevron gas stations and products around the world.
See all high resolution photos here.
Related Posts:
Coordinated Actions Expose Chevron's Destruction, Human Rights Violations and Genocide
Global Anti-Chevron Day in Richmond - A Call to Action from the Front Lines
Sacramento activists protest Chevron's violation of human rights from Gaza to CA
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network