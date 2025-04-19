Seaside Rally at Tesla Takedown

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 Monterey

Location Details:

Tesla Seaside, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside

50501 Monterey-Indivisible Monterey-Unite Monterey County join together for the next Day of Action. Following up on the April 5th Hands Off rally, we are inviting you to join the weekly Tesla Takedown in Seaside on April 19th from 12pm - 2pm. Hope to see you there and bring a friend (or several)!