From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Seaside Rally at Tesla Takedown
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Monterey
Location Details:
Tesla Seaside, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside
50501 Monterey-Indivisible Monterey-Unite Monterey County join together for the next Day of Action. Following up on the April 5th Hands Off rally, we are inviting you to join the weekly Tesla Takedown in Seaside on April 19th from 12pm - 2pm. Hope to see you there and bring a friend (or several)!
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/650390b2...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 14, 2025 9:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network