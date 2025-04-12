From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People’s march against fascism
Date:
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People’s march
Location Details:
Justin Herman Plaza and then walk to Civic Center along market Street
The People’s march a BIPOC trans led organization that organizes a non-corporate pride event each year.
Now they are doing a march April 12 against fascism.
