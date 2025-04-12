From the Open-Publishing Newswire

People’s march against fascism

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

People’s march

Location Details:

Justin Herman Plaza and then walk to Civic Center along market Street

The People’s march a BIPOC trans led organization that organizes a non-corporate pride event each year.

Now they are doing a march April 12 against fascism.



