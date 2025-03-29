top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/29/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections

Seaside: TeslaTakedown Global Day of Action

Tesla Dealership, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside
original image (944x494)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside
We have more people every week. It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to do something so come on down!

On March 29, 2025, TeslaTakedown is calling for a GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION to stop Musk!

Elon Musk and DOGE are engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. They have taken control of the federal payment system and are unilaterally suspending funds appropriated by congress, in clear violation of the Constitution.

They have already caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from the FAA to Social Security next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide basic services to citizens.

How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's net worth is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 20X that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.

This is a non-violent action to raise awareness and help to drive down Tesla stock. We can legally protest on the sidewalk as long as we don't obstruct pedestrian or vehicle traffic. This location has plenty of room on the sidewalk and visibility to passing cars.

Our intention IS NOT to threaten or antagonize Tesla employees or owners in any way. We are protesting Elon Musk and his fascist coup of the federal government, not our fellow citizens. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company and are not local small businesses.

Bring high visibility signs that can be easily and quickly read by passing motorists.

There's lots of parking near the Costco which is a short walk from the protest.

Bring your friends and share this event anywhere you can.

⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

https://www.teslatakedown.com/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 11:14AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code