Apartheid Free Community Celebration
Sunday, March 09, 2025
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Class/Workshop
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
1st Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary S.F.
Celebrate with us . . .
Sunday, March 9, 12:30 pm, TSK Room and on Zoom UUSF - 1187 Franklin Street/Geary Blvd
as we continue our mission to stand with and for Palestinian liberation with justice loving peoples.
Program in person or join Zoom online at: https://t.ly/20250309 Meeting ID: 939 0894 9654 - Passcode: 709093
Enjoy Food, Music, Poetry, Commentary. Music by Georges Lamman & Jeanette Cool.
Help us raise funds for HEAL Palestine, a 501 (c)(3) charity,
https://www.healpalestine.org/
For more information: http://uusf.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 6, 2025 11:45AM
