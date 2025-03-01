As Freed Palestinians Describe Torture, Trump OKs $3 Billion Arms Package for Israel by Brett Wilkins

Like the Biden administration, Trump is claiming an "emergency" in order to bypass Congress.

𝘼 𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖 𝙐.𝙎.-𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 155𝙢𝙢 𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙛-𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙯𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙮𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝙖 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙇𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙊𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙧 18, 2023. (𝙋𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙤: 𝙅𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙮/ 𝘼𝙁𝙋 𝙫𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙮 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨)



As Palestinians released from Israeli imprisonment recount torture and other abuse suffered at the hands of their former captors, the Trump administration on Friday approved a new $3 billion weapons package for Israel.



The new package, reported by Zeteo's Prem Thakker, includes nearly $2.716 billion worth of bombs and weapons guidance kits, as well as $295 million in bulldozers. The Trump administration said that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale," allowing it to bypass Congress, as the Biden administration did on multiple occasions. However, the weapons won't be delivered until 2026 or 2027.



From October 2023 to October 2024, Israel received a record $17.9 billion worth of U.S. arms as it waged a war of annihilation against the Gaza Strip that left more than 170,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and millions more displaced, starved, or sickened. Israel is facing genocide allegations in an International Court of Justice case brought by South Africa. The International Criminal Court has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



Reporting on the new package came after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday announced an effort to block four other arms sales totaling $8.56 billion in offensive American weaponry to Israel.



Meanwhile, some of the approximately 1,000 Palestinians released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap described grim stories of abuse by Israeli forces. The former detainees, who were arrested but never charged with any crimes, "have returned visibly malnourished and scarred by the physical and psychological torture they say they faced in Israeli prisons," according toThe Washington Post. Some returned to what were once their homes to find them destroyed and their relatives killed or wounded by Israeli forces.



Eyas al-Bursh, a doctor volunteering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City when he was captured by Israeli troops, was held in Sde Teiman and the Ofer military prison in the illegally occupied West Bank for 11 months.



"The places where we were held were harsh, sleep was impossible, and we remained handcuffed and blindfolded," al-Bursh told the Post.



"We endured psychological and physical torture without a single day of respite—whether through beatings, abuse, punches, or even verbal insults and humiliation," he added.



The Israel Defense Forces told the Post that it "acts in accordance with Israeli and international law in order to protect the rights of the detainees held in the detention and questioning facilities."



However, farmer Ashraf al-Radhi, who was held for 14 months—including at the notorious Sde Teiman prison in Israel's Negev Desert—told the Post that "we witnessed all kinds of humiliation."



According to the newspaper:



𝘙𝘢𝘥𝘩𝘪 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘩𝘦 "𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩" 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘥, 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘤𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘥, 𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘥𝘰𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 34-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘯𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘸𝘺𝘦𝘳; 𝘯𝘰 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦; 𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵, 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺.



Rahdi also said that Mohammed al-Akka, a 44-year-old detainee held with him, died last December. Al-Akka is one of dozens of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli custody, some from suspected torture and, in at least one case, rape with an electric baton. A number of Israeli reservists are being investigated for the alleged gang-rape of a Sde Teiman prisoner.