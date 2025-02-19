From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taxpayers Against Genocide Press Conference and Rally
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Press Conference
Cynthia Papermaster
U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco
Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) will hold a press conference and rally at the U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., SF, to announce their next steps to hold congress members and officials accountable for complicity in genocide. TAG is working with National Lawyers Guild to take their case to the international arena and will announce next steps at the press conference. The TAG unprecedented class action lawsuit for illegally using constituents' tax dollars to fund the genocide in Gaza was massive-- nearly 2,000 class members! Plaintiffs included Palestinians and Jews, Christians and Muslims, old and young healthcare workers and teachers, etc.
On Feb. 10, Judge Chhabria erroneously and illogically dismissed the lawsuit on grounds that the lawsuit raised a "political issue", but the TAG lawsuit asked the court to address the illegal use of tax dollars to fund genocide in violation of the Constitution, federal and international laws, charges well within the jurisdiction of the federal court.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/taxpayersagainstgenocide
