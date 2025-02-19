top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/19/2025
Palestine California San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Taxpayers Against Genocide Press Conference and Rally

Taxpayers Against Genocide logo
original image (1236x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco
Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) will hold a press conference and rally at the U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., SF, to announce their next steps to hold congress members and officials accountable for complicity in genocide. TAG is working with National Lawyers Guild to take their case to the international arena and will announce next steps at the press conference. The TAG unprecedented class action lawsuit for illegally using constituents' tax dollars to fund the genocide in Gaza was massive-- nearly 2,000 class members! Plaintiffs included Palestinians and Jews, Christians and Muslims, old and young healthcare workers and teachers, etc.

On Feb. 10, Judge Chhabria erroneously and illogically dismissed the lawsuit on grounds that the lawsuit raised a "political issue", but the TAG lawsuit asked the court to address the illegal use of tax dollars to fund genocide in violation of the Constitution, federal and international laws, charges well within the jurisdiction of the federal court.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/taxpayersagainstgenocide
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 14, 2025 6:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code