Hajj Imad: The Goal is Clear– the Removal of “Israel” From Existence by abolitionmedia

“𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿, 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲—𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 ‘𝗶𝘀𝗿𝗮𝗲𝗹’ 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲.”

𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝙁𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙯 𝙈𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙣𝙞𝙮𝙚𝙝.



Martyred on this day in 2008 by a car bomb in Damascus following several attempted assassinations by the CIA and Mossad. Today, we remember the martyr Hajj Imad for all that he sacrificed for the sake of liberation and resistance.



It is impossible to describe in a few sentences all that Hajj Imad offered to the regional resistance. This leader, who worked all his life in silence and away from the spotlights to serve Palestine, the mother of all causes.



Described as the “untraceable ghost,” Hajj Radwan would sneak in and out of Gaza from Lebanon without detection, confusing the enemy entity. Being Hezbollah’s second in command, he worked hand-in-hand with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, providing them with military strategy, training, weaponry, and information during the Intifadas.



The extensive tunnel network under Gaza that now terrifies the occupation was his and Hajj Qassem Soleimani’s idea, as described by Hamas official Ahmed Abdulhadi.



Former PIJ head Ramadan Shallah recalled, “I don’t remember a time when Hajj Imad refused a request for the resistance. If you told him his coat was nice, he would take it off and give it to you. He was a natural leader, able to manage 100 tasks without failing any. Imad Mughniyeh restored the Palestinian cause as an Arab and Islamic cause. His fingerprints are on every missile and bullet in Palestine.”



From Hezbollah’s inception, Hajj Imad commanded some of the most notable resistance operations against occupation and colonialism, including the Beirut barracks bombings, killing 300 US and French soldiers.



Hajj Imad had a deep relationship with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Both of their sons, Jihad and Hadi, were martyred.



Upon the martyrdom of his son Jihad years later, in an IOF airstrike in Qunaitira, commander-in-chief of the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, sent a letter to Sayyed Nasrallah, offering his condolences.





For our leaders, the goal has always been clear, specific, and precise. The Unity of the Fields has always been present, years before that battle took place. Today, despite all the pain, we witness the fruits of years of hard resistance, resolve, and hard work, that rose on the 7th of October, never to set again.



Hajj Imad’s philosophy, that “what fights within us is the soul,” encapsulates the essence of our resistance. Our enemies may own weapons. They may own the world’s support and International Court’s verdicts. What they will never own, unlike our people, the children of the land, is their fighting spirits, the unwavering will, to take on a tank bare-handed.



Hajj Qassem Soleimani said: “𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙙, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙙 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙮𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙮𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙮’𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙮, 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣.”



Glory to our leaders, who have set the example of martyrdom.

Glory to our steadfast people and their unwavering will to fight for the homeland.

Glory to the martyrs.