Amah Mutsun History and Native Stewardship with Chairman Valentin Lopez
Date:
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St, Felton
Join us at the Felton Branch Library to welcome speaker Valentin Lopez, Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and President of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Chairman Lopez will share local history of the area and history of the Amah Mutsun Tribe. He will discuss updates on current work, including that related to climate change and conservation.
Valentin Lopez has served as Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band since 2003, and the President of the Amah Mutsun Land Trust since its inception. Valentin is a Native American Advisor to the University of California, Office of the President. He is also a Native American Advisor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Valentin is actively involved in efforts to restore tribal indigenous knowledge and ensure their history is accurately told.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1846363229...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 9:45AM
