top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Activists Disrupt Dinner at Playa Mill Valley Over Ties to Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry

by Direct Action Everywhere
Sun, Feb 2, 2025 1:54PM
Activists march through Playa Mill Valley on Saturday, February 1, 2025, urging the restaurant to drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
Activists march through Playa Mill Valley on Saturday, February 1, 2025, urging the restaurant to drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry as a sup...
original image (609x605)

Photo: DirectActionEverywhere

(February 2, 2025, Mill Valley, CA) - On Saturday evening, animal rights activists disrupted the dinner service at the upscale restaurant Playa Mill Valley in Marin County, asking the restaurant to cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry due to documented animal cruelty. Playa Mill Valley’s menu lists “Rocky Jr. chicken,” one of Petaluma Poultry’s brands.

The activists entered the packed restaurant shortly after 6 PM and walked to the back where they held signs and spoke to the customers and staff. This was followed by a protest outside with activists distributing leaflets to the public, delivering more speeches, and displaying a banner and signs that read “Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.”

The protest was organized by the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), whose investigators have documented systemic animal abuse at Petaluma Poultry factory farms and its slaughterhouse. Petaluma Poultry is a “free range” and partially “organic” subsidiary of Perdue Farms, one of the four largest poultry producers in the United States.

In addition to restaurants, Perdue's Petaluma Poultry supplies to major grocery chains including Trader Joe’s and Safeway. DxE is also calling on these grocery stores to drop Petaluma Poultry. Last week, Paris Hilton added her voice to the effort, commenting on a DxE Instagram video tagging Trader Joe’s and saying, “Trader Joe’s please do the right thing and cut ties with Petaluma Poultry.”

Since 2018, DxE investigators have documented routine violations of California's animal cruelty laws at several Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Northern California and the company's slaughterhouse, including birds collapsed on the floor or stuck on their backs and unable to walk to food or water, left to slowly starve to death; birds with splayed legs; birds with open wounds; and infectious diseases that threaten public health. DxE says the findings demonstrate clear violations of California Penal Code Section 597. In particular, birds who are collapsed and unable to walk cannot access food and water and it is a crime to deprive animals of "necessary sustenance, drink, or shelter."

Last year, celebrity chef Tyler Florence and all of his San Francisco restaurants cut ties with Petaluma Poultry after protests brought these findings to their attention. A representative from Florence’s team said, “This action reflects Tyler’s ongoing commitment to exploring partnerships that align with his values and the betterment of the culinary community at large.”

DxE investigator Zoe Rosenberg is currently facing felony charges in Sonoma County for rescuing sick birds from the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in June 2023. Her trial is set to start May 16, 2025 in Santa Rosa.

videos here.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code