Anti-AIPAC Chants - for Free Palestine Rallies by Hank Pellissier

Hey Hey Ho Ho

Israeli Lobby has got to GO



Our politicians are For Sale

They are bribed by Israel



We are angry, we are pissed

Stop the bloody Zionists



AIPAC bribes, USA pays

How many kids did you kill today?



Not another nickel not another dime

Don’t take bribes for Israel’s crimes



Who takes a bribe from AIPAC?

A Homicidal Maniac



—



(Intro: AIPAC spent $100 million to get rid of progressive officials)



Rashida Tlaib was under attack

Her enemy was AIPAC



Cori Bush was under attack

Her opponent was AIPAC



Jamaal Bowman was under attack

HIs enemy was AIPAC



—



Palestine is under Attack

‘Cause our politicians are bribed by AIPAC



REPEAT WITH



Lebanon

Syria

West Bank

Children & hospitals

Aid workers & journalists



—



Joe Biden, you can’t hide

AIPAC paid you a big bribe - $4,229,598

Now you vote for Genocide



REPEAT WITH



Nancy Pelosi - $617,000

Kamala Harris - $570,000

Mitch McConnell - $1,953,910

Chuck Schumer - $1,727,000

Ted Cruz - $1,706,000

Marco Rubio - $1,013,000

Lindsay Graham - $1,000,000

Mitt Romney - $976,000

Corey Booker - $873,000

Rafael Warnock - $926,000

Amy Klobuchar - $783,000

Tim Kaine - $598,000

Adam Schiff - $1,063,000

Mike Johnson - $876,000

Elise Stefanik - $917,000

Hakeem Jeffries - $1,622,000

Jon Ossof - $768,000

Debbie Wasserman Schultz - $956,000

Kristen Gillibrand - $920,000



——



These chants will be yelled at the RACCOON rally (see poster below)

