Anti-AIPAC Chants - for Free Palestine Rallies
Anti-AIPAC chants - for Free Palestine Rallies
Hey Hey Ho Ho
Israeli Lobby has got to GO
Our politicians are For Sale
They are bribed by Israel
We are angry, we are pissed
Stop the bloody Zionists
AIPAC bribes, USA pays
How many kids did you kill today?
Not another nickel not another dime
Don’t take bribes for Israel’s crimes
Who takes a bribe from AIPAC?
A Homicidal Maniac
—
(Intro: AIPAC spent $100 million to get rid of progressive officials)
Rashida Tlaib was under attack
Her enemy was AIPAC
Cori Bush was under attack
Her opponent was AIPAC
Jamaal Bowman was under attack
HIs enemy was AIPAC
—
Palestine is under Attack
‘Cause our politicians are bribed by AIPAC
REPEAT WITH
Lebanon
Syria
West Bank
Children & hospitals
Aid workers & journalists
—
Joe Biden, you can’t hide
AIPAC paid you a big bribe - $4,229,598
Now you vote for Genocide
REPEAT WITH
Nancy Pelosi - $617,000
Kamala Harris - $570,000
Mitch McConnell - $1,953,910
Chuck Schumer - $1,727,000
Ted Cruz - $1,706,000
Marco Rubio - $1,013,000
Lindsay Graham - $1,000,000
Mitt Romney - $976,000
Corey Booker - $873,000
Rafael Warnock - $926,000
Amy Klobuchar - $783,000
Tim Kaine - $598,000
Adam Schiff - $1,063,000
Mike Johnson - $876,000
Elise Stefanik - $917,000
Hakeem Jeffries - $1,622,000
Jon Ossof - $768,000
Debbie Wasserman Schultz - $956,000
Kristen Gillibrand - $920,000
——
These chants will be yelled at the RACCOON rally (see poster below)
For more information: https://RACCOONsf.org
