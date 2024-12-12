top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Anti-AIPAC Chants - for Free Palestine Rallies

by Hank Pellissier
Thu, Dec 12, 2024 1:33PM
Anti-AIPAC chants - for Free Palestine Rallies
Anti-AIPAC chants - for Free Palestine Rallies
original image (780x546)
Hey Hey Ho Ho
Israeli Lobby has got to GO

Our politicians are For Sale
They are bribed by Israel

We are angry, we are pissed
Stop the bloody Zionists

AIPAC bribes, USA pays
How many kids did you kill today?

Not another nickel not another dime
Don’t take bribes for Israel’s crimes

Who takes a bribe from AIPAC?
A Homicidal Maniac



(Intro: AIPAC spent $100 million to get rid of progressive officials)

Rashida Tlaib was under attack
Her enemy was AIPAC

Cori Bush was under attack
Her opponent was AIPAC

Jamaal Bowman was under attack
HIs enemy was AIPAC



Palestine is under Attack
‘Cause our politicians are bribed by AIPAC

REPEAT WITH

Lebanon
Syria
West Bank
Children & hospitals
Aid workers & journalists



Joe Biden, you can’t hide
AIPAC paid you a big bribe - $4,229,598
Now you vote for Genocide

REPEAT WITH

Nancy Pelosi - $617,000
Kamala Harris - $570,000
Mitch McConnell - $1,953,910
Chuck Schumer - $1,727,000
Ted Cruz - $1,706,000
Marco Rubio - $1,013,000
Lindsay Graham - $1,000,000
Mitt Romney - $976,000
Corey Booker - $873,000
Rafael Warnock - $926,000
Amy Klobuchar - $783,000
Tim Kaine - $598,000
Adam Schiff - $1,063,000
Mike Johnson - $876,000
Elise Stefanik - $917,000
Hakeem Jeffries - $1,622,000
Jon Ossof - $768,000
Debbie Wasserman Schultz - $956,000
Kristen Gillibrand - $920,000

——

These chants will be yelled at the RACCOON rally (see poster below)
For more information: https://RACCOONsf.org
§Anti-AIPAC chants will be yelled at this event
by Hank Pellissier
Thu, Dec 12, 2024 1:33PM
screen_shot_2024-12-10_at_12.26.14_pm.png
https://RACCOONsf.org
