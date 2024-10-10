Call for Autonomous Acts of Rage Against Colonization Everywhere on monday october 14th by Wolves (Ma'inganag)

This is a call out for Indigenous Day of Rage on October 14th, 2024

Call for Autonomous Acts of Rage Against Colonization Everywhere

on monday october 14th 2024



"We will need each other to make sure that the flames, if they were to come, clear the area that we will live in together. We will need to clear it of the fuel that would end up repeating the problems we are currently having. We will need to make sure that the seeds, nutrients and soil are scattered beyond our ability to control." Aragorn



We don't just want a cease fire, we want the Right of Return for all Palestinian people, for water to flow, and the traditions to stay alive. We can't get back the countless lives lost, but we can honor and avenge them. And we will.



For the end of the struggle that is settler colonialism everywhere. Where the land is stolen, consent violated, the old ways forgotten - let it burn.



We hope that every colonizer who robs the lives and dignity of the land and the people on it understands that their great-grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren's children are not going to be here because of their violence and indeterminent destruction.



We will still be here fighting for the next seven generations, but we will never forget the slaughter, and we will remember to make sure those grandchildren stay afraid of all that is wild.



The united states government now "recognizes" indigenous people's day alongside columbus day. we must make this impossible to reconcile. We will remain illegible to them, and unknowable to all but each other and the stars above, the water below, and all that of the earth fighting back. We call out to the brave and the humble - all that is striving towards life, while defying management, capture, and domestication with a strength they could never know.



find the connections, funders, manufacturers, advisors, politicians, gentrifiers, and all enemies of the people and the earth. you know who they are.



find some friends and haunt those motherfuckers ghosts

