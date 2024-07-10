From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Boycott Netanyahu Vigil
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Panetta Vigil
Location Details:
San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz
Ask Jimmy Panetta to Boycott Netanyahu
Vigil to End US-Supported Violence Towards Palestinians
Live music, activities, and speakers
The goal of this vigil is to attract public and media attention to the gap between Rep. Panetta’s unwavering support for the Israeli government and arms industry and the public’s cry for a permanent ceasefire and a just peace. We call on our Congress Member to advocate for on a permanent ceasefire, an end to the Israeli military occupation, and statehood for the Palestinian people. We carry out the vigil in the spirit of nonviolence.
Sign the petition for Panetta to boycott Netanyahu's speech: Panetta-vigil.org
We will continue the vigil at Rep. Panetta’s district offices during Hiroshima Week: August 5-9th, hours to be determined
If you have something to share (a story, song, poem) or can lead an activity during vigil, please describe it using THIS FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeR-3ow6NbzaU2rjUCpMKwNVguAZ1XWTmIjbZ7CsKHNaCi0EA/viewform
Thank you
For more information: https://panetta-vigil.org/boycott-netanyah...
