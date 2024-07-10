top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/21/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Boycott Netanyahu Vigil

San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz
original image (600x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Panetta Vigil
Location Details:
San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz
Ask Jimmy Panetta to Boycott Netanyahu

Vigil to End US-Supported Violence Towards Palestinians

Live music, activities, and speakers

The goal of this vigil is to attract public and media attention to the gap between Rep. Panetta’s unwavering support for the Israeli government and arms industry and the public’s cry for a permanent ceasefire and a just peace. We call on our Congress Member to advocate for on a permanent ceasefire, an end to the Israeli military occupation, and statehood for the Palestinian people. We carry out the vigil in the spirit of nonviolence.

Sign the petition for Panetta to boycott Netanyahu's speech: Panetta-vigil.org

We will continue the vigil at Rep. Panetta’s district offices during Hiroshima Week: August 5-9th, hours to be determined

If you have something to share (a story, song, poem) or can lead an activity during vigil, please describe it using THIS FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeR-3ow6NbzaU2rjUCpMKwNVguAZ1XWTmIjbZ7CsKHNaCi0EA/viewform

Thank you
For more information: https://panetta-vigil.org/boycott-netanyah...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 10:16AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code