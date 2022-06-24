top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
STOP US War Funding In Ukraine! Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
A protest rally on 6/23/22 was held at the East Bay Congressional offices of Barbara Lee. She joined other members of Congress in unanimously voting for $56 billion for the war in Ukraine. Speakers talked about her support for imperialism and the role of the US in overthrowing the Ukrainian government in 2014.
sm_ukraine_oakland_lee_protest_6-23-22.jpg
original image (2075x1290)
A rally was held on 6/23/22 against East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her office to protest her support for the massive war funding of the war in Ukraine. The US Congress Democrats, Republicans and independents including Bernie Sanders have voted for $56 billion for the US NATO war machine.

Speakers from organization spoke out about the war and who Lee and the rest of the capitalist politicians represent.

Additional media:
Barbara Lee Supports Tens Of Billions Of Military Aid To Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIsXUeN2jY

Ukraine, War & Labor: Presentation by Vermont AFL-CIO Executive Director Liz Medina
https://youtu.be/nSfUW7zeGbs

Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & The War In Ukraine With Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/Age3DLZ1TAM

The AFL-CIO, Ukraine, Capitalism & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/go03XXjZJDM

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w

Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A

Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/03/24/concerning-the-war-in-ukraine-no-love-for-putin-no-guns-for-nazis/

For info:
United Against War & Militarism.
https://m.facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarism/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§Congress Hand In Glover With Military Industrial Complex
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_military_industrial_control_6-23-22.jpg
original image (1963x2012)
Speakers said that Lee's vote for military funding would benefit the US war machine while thousands are homeless in Oakland and schools are being closed.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§For A General Strike & Labor Party
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_protest_uflp_banner_6-23-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers talked about the need for labor action against the war and a labor party as a political alternative to the Republicrats.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§Turn The Guns On The War Makers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_turn_the_guns_6-23-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the placards called for turning the guns on the war makers.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§NATO Expansion
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_nato_expansion_6-23-22.jpg
original image (1504x2214)
A sign showed the massive expansion of NATO since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§While Schools Are Closed Lee Votes Billions For War
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_lee_protest_6-23-22_copy.jpg
original image (2012x1822)
Participants were angry that while schools are closing Lee is voting for $56 billion more for the Ukraine war.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
§The Main Enemy Is At Home
by Labor Video Project
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 7:32 PM
sm_ukraine_oakland_protest_ufclp_placards_6-23-22.jpg
original image (3172x1704)
Participants of the rally said the main enemy is at home.
https://youtu.be/znASOrg6nqA
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Yesterday at Barbara Lee's officeDBFriday Jun 24th, 2022 10:12 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 100.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code