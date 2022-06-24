From the Open-Publishing Calendar
STOP US War Funding In Ukraine! Protest At Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Oakland Office
A protest rally on 6/23/22 was held at the East Bay Congressional offices of Barbara Lee. She joined other members of Congress in unanimously voting for $56 billion for the war in Ukraine. Speakers talked about her support for imperialism and the role of the US in overthrowing the Ukrainian government in 2014.
A rally was held on 6/23/22 against East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her office to protest her support for the massive war funding of the war in Ukraine. The US Congress Democrats, Republicans and independents including Bernie Sanders have voted for $56 billion for the US NATO war machine.
Speakers from organization spoke out about the war and who Lee and the rest of the capitalist politicians represent.
Additional media:
Barbara Lee Supports Tens Of Billions Of Military Aid To Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msIsXUeN2jY
Ukraine, War & Labor: Presentation by Vermont AFL-CIO Executive Director Liz Medina
https://youtu.be/nSfUW7zeGbs
Labor, Imperialism, Fascism & The War In Ukraine With Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/Age3DLZ1TAM
The AFL-CIO, Ukraine, Capitalism & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/go03XXjZJDM
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Concerning the War in Ukraine: No Love For Putin; No Guns For Nazis
https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/03/24/concerning-the-war-in-ukraine-no-love-for-putin-no-guns-for-nazis/
For info:
United Against War & Militarism.
https://m.facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarism/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
