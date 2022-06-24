A protest rally on 6/23/22 was held at the East Bay Congressional offices of Barbara Lee. She joined other members of Congress in unanimously voting for $56 billion for the war in Ukraine. Speakers talked about her support for imperialism and the role of the US in overthrowing the Ukrainian government in 2014.

A rally was held on 6/23/22 against East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee at her office to protest her support for the massive war funding of the war in Ukraine. The US Congress Democrats, Republicans and independents including Bernie Sanders have voted for $56 billion for the US NATO war machine.Speakers from organization spoke out about the war and who Lee and the rest of the capitalist politicians represent.