Exposing the corrupt shady world of residential property managers
Corrupt Residential Property Managers:
Exposing the corrupt shady world of residential property managers
By Lynda Carson - May 15, 2022
If you are a tenant in an affordable housing project owned by a non-profit housing developer, odds are that you are being scammed by a so-called property manager who does not have a California real estate license, but is posing unlawfully as a property manager who has a real estate license.
That’s right. These so-called property managers who are unlawfully posing as property managers with a real estate sales license or brokers real estate license while collecting the rents, and managing income producing residential properties, are operating unlawfully in the Bay Area, and throughout California, while most tenants have no idea what is going on.
Simply put, if you are a tenant in a building that is owned by an entity that is different than the management company, state law requires that the property manager must have a California real estate license to collect the rents, and manage the income producing property.
Property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license face $20,000 in fines, and or 6 months in jail, if they are caught.
Did you know that tenants can file complaints against residential property managers who are operating unlawfully, resulting in desist and refrain orders at residential properties, and the unlawfully operating property managers may end up facing fines of $20,000, and or 6 months in jail?
According to California Business and Professions Code Section 101139; Notice: Business and Professions Code Section 10139 provides that "Any person acting as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson without a license or who advertises using words indicating that he or she is a real estate broker without being so licensed shall be guilty of a public offense punishable by a fine not exceeding twenty 23 thousand dollars ($20,000), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not to exceed six months, or by both fine and imprisonment; or if a corporation, be punished by a fine not exceeding sixty thousand dollars ($60,000)."
If you are a tenant in a property owned by a non-profit housing developer or a commercial residential landlord, next time you have to pay the rent, or recertify your contract, simply ask the property manager who is collecting the rents, and managing the property if he or she has a California real estate license, and see what they have to say in response. Either they have a real estate license, or they do not.
If they claim to have a real estate license, it’s easy enough to check if they are telling the truth by doing a name search with the Department of Real Estate public records by clicking here.
If it turns out that you are being lied to, and you are dealing with a poser who is unlawfully posing as a property manager with a real estate license, it’s easy enough to file a complaint with the Department of Real Estate by clicking here, or here.
When property managers who are operating unlawfully without a real estate license are signing contracts involving HUD or CTAC tax credits, when does the concept of fraud come into the picture?
If you are a tenant that does not mind being pushed around and threatened with eviction by someone who is a poser operating unlawfully as a property manager, feel free to kick back and allow yourself to get screwed over by someone that has access to your records, and may be entering your home, while operating unlawfully as a property manager.
In a recent email from a real estate broker named Beth Williams, she wrote, “Hi read your articles. I'm amazed how much on point you are. I was a Director of Property Management for a non-profit that provided homeless services. The problem was that we also acted like a Property Management company. We owned properties under other subsidies and then managed them. Another area I'm not sure is legal is "master leasing." We as well as other non-profit homeless services agencies master leased units and then subleased them. We did full rental agreements, collected rents, evicted etc.
I also worked for a brief time with Collegiate Housing who provided a master lease program for a local trade school. I quit when they asked me during my first lease signing to force the student parents into signing a guarantee and withhold leasing info. I'm actually a licensed broker but my license has never been used when I worked in these different jobs.
I have often brought up the issue of staff being licensed in these non-profit homeless services providers who didn't understand that the providing housing, in addition to their core services didn't preclude them from adhering to Property Management and landlord/tenant laws. They were acting as Property Managers as well the John Stewart Company (JSC) out there. One non-profit I worked with worked closely with JSC because they managed Housing for another non-profit services provider. I used have to fight very hard to get included in budgets training for staff in Property Management. Many non-profit homeless services providers who do Property Management in house don't even hire people with Property Management experience, they hire social workers.
So when I read your very factual piece. I was like this is so on point and there is also are these homeless service providers who are also breaking the law too. - Beth Williams.”
In another email, Beth Williams wrote, “I commend you for speaking up and out. I hope there will be change. I have been criticized many times during my time working for non-profit housing programs for my insistence in adhering to California property management and/or landlord/tenant laws. For some reason they all thought we had some special exclusion, not understanding that HUD is very strict about compliance. I've seen agencies miscalculate rent because they just didn't believe in getting staff trained in calculating it correctly or thought charging 30% of the rent instead of income was ok. I've seen fair housing violations galore. There are some good programs out there badly mismanaged and this is mainly because of the lack of job training and as you indicated hiring licensed professionals. There are a lot more like John Stewart out there. I want to see what comes out of the exposure. - Beth Williams.”
It’s simple enough for management companies to hire someone with a real estate license to manage the properties they are being hired to manage, and yet the corrupt shady property manager system is wide spread, and wide open for anyone to see.
California Licensing Laws:
Reportedly according to state law, “For anyone stepping into managing a property on behalf of the owner, the first requirement is to have a property management license in California. The regulation (10131-b) clearly states that buying, selling, or leasing property without a license, is unlawful. To apply for the real estate license, the following criteria need to be met as per the California Property Management Laws:”
• The applicant must be a minimum of 18 years of age
• Should be a US citizen
• Should have no criminal record
• Should have completed three college-level courses, as approved by the California Department of Real Estate, and should have passed the licensing exam
When a license is needed to manage property:
Reportedly, “An individual or corporation needs to hold a broker license if they perform or offer to perform any of the following services on behalf of another in exchange for a fee:
• listing real estate for rent or lease;
• marketing the property to locate prospective tenants;
• listing prospective tenants for the rental or lease of real estate;
• locating property to rent or lease;
• selling, buying or exchanging existing leasehold interests in real estate;
• managing income-producing properties; or
• collecting rents from tenants of real estate. [Bus & P C §10131(b)]
An individual employed by a broker to perform any of the above services needs to be licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE), either as a broker or sales agent employed and supervised by a broker.”
Exposing The Corrupt Shady World Of Residential Property Managers:
As an example of the corruption happening with non-profit organizations or property managers operating unlawfully without a real estate license, the Knox SRO located at 230 4th Street, in San Francisco, is listed as being owned by “Tenants and Owners Development Corporation (TODCO)”.
Public records reveal that “Tenants and Owners Development Corporation (TODCO), SOS active license number 639662,” does not have a real estate license, and that the Knox SRO with 140 units, does not have any kind of real estate license to legally operate in California.
No matching public record was found for Licensee:
KNOX SRO
No matching public record was found for Licensee:
TODCO
No matching public record was found for Licensee:
TENANTS AND OWNERS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
No matching public record was found for Licensee:
TODCOYBC 3
Records reveal that Lilian Prestwood is listed as the property manager for the Knox SRO, and the 152 unit Bayanihan House in San Francisco, also owned by TODCO. However, public records with the Department of Real Estate reveal that Lilian Prestwood does not have any kind of real estate license to be a property manager.
The John Stewart Company (JSC) manages numerous apartment buildings in Oakland, and the Bay Area for numerous non-profit housing developers. Additionally, JSC hires many property managers to manage the income producing buildings they are managing, and for signing contracts, to collect the rents, evicting tenants, in addition to renting out the apartments by listing them for rent or lease, and showing them to prospective tenants.
An individual hired as a property manager by JSC to perform the above mentioned services at a property being managed, but not owned by JSO, needs to be licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE), either as a broker or sales agent.
A search here of numerous job listings with JSC seeking property managers, or a search here, reveals that among the numerous requirements listed with the job listings, JSC has not been requiring anyone in the job listings they are posting for work as a property manager to be required to have a real estate sales license, or a brokers license.
Among some of the local non-profits and affordable housing developers listed that are using JSO to manage their properties, they include Bridge Housing, Chinese Community Development Center, Community Housing Partnership (CHP), Eden Housing, Housing Conservation and Development Corporation, Mercy Charities Housing California, Mission Housing Development Corporation, Resources for Community Development (RCD), South Berkeley Neighborhood Development Corporation, Tenants & Owners Development Corp. (TODCO), UA Housing, Unity Council, and University Avenue Partnership.
Some of the above the mentioned non-profits are listed with the East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO).
The John Stewart Company manages some properties for the Alameda Housing Authority, but some of the property managers for the John Stewart Company working at properties owned by the Alameda Housing Authority, appear to be operating unlawfully as property managers.
Recently, the John Stewart Company (JSC) announced that they are seeking to hire a property manager for the Esperanza Apartments, in Alameda.
For the record, the Esperanza Apartments in Alameda is owned by the Alameda Housing Authority.
According to the website for the Alameda Housing Authority, it reveals that the John Stewart Company (JSC) manages a number of residential properties for the Alameda Housing Authority, including the China Clipper Plaza, Eagle Village, Esperanza, Lincoln House, Lincoln Willow Apartments, Parrot Gardens, Parrot Village, Rosefield Village, Senior Condominiums, Sherman House, and the Stanford House.
These properties receive HUD subsidies, and may be receiving tax credits.
The properties for the Alameda Housing Authority being managed by JSC list the following persons as property managers: Yolande Pendley, Rachel Kelley, Zakiya Jamison, and Ayonna Peoples. According to the records with the Department of Real Estate in California, out of the four property managers named above, only a person named Rachel Kelly is listed as having a real estate license.
This means that at a minimum, the Department of Real Estate records reveal that three out of the four property managers listed above who are managing properties for JSC at numerous properties owned by the Alameda Housing Authority, do not have a real estate license, as is required by California state law.
The John Stewart Company is not the only corrupt management company working with the non-profit affordable housing sector.
As an example, FPI Management Company tries to get around the law by calling their property managers, a portfolio manager instead of a property manager.
Some of the non-profit affordable housing developers listed with the East Bay Housing Organizations, have properties owned by an affiliate of theirs, that is a separate entity from the non-profit organization managing them. In these cases, the property managers at those locations who work for a non-profit housing developer managing a property owned by an affiliate of the non-profit housing developer, often do not have a real estate license, and are operating unlawfully.
These property managers operating unlawfully, are collecting the rents, signing recertification contracts, have access to confidential records, are entering tenants apartments, and are evicting tenants, at buildings being subsidized by HUD, and tax credits from CTAC.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
