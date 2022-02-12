top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
A Day Without Immigrants
by Vigil for Democracy (vigilfordemocracy1 [at] gmail.com)
Saturday Feb 12th, 2022 8:19 PM
Over 100,000 workers have pledged to skip work on Feb 14. 26+ rallies and marches are planned nationwide, with a flagship rally led by Tiktok star Carlos Eduardo Espina in DC and two in San Francisco - 10am at Golden Gate Bridge and noon at the Federal Building on 7th.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (35.6MB) | Embed Video
No School • No Work • No Spending
A Day Without Immigrants — We demand immigration reform!
Meet at the South end of the bridge by the Welcome Center, and march across on the pedestrian sidewalk towards Sausalito. Bring only small signs or cloth banners, or you may not be allowed to carry it onto the bridge. Park at Welcome Center or Warming Hut at Crissy Field. Carpool or get a ride if you can. #UnDiaSinInmigrantes

No escuela • No trabajo • No gastar
Un Día Sin Inmigrantes — ¡Demandamos reforma migratoria!

Nos reunimos en el extremo sur del puente cerca de el Centro de Bienvenida (welcome center). Marcharemos sobre la puente en la acera peatonal. Por favor solamente llueven señales de protestas chicas. Señales grandes son prohibidas.

Estacionamiento localizado en dos lugares, en el Welcome Center y Crissy Park (Warming Hut). Compartan coches si es posible.

#UnDiaSinInmigrantes #ADayWithoutImmigrants

Attached film is by Martin McSweeney of Truth Matters @politicsusa46 and may be used freely with credit mentioned.
http://diasininmigrantes.com
Add Your Comments
