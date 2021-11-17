Glasgow Climate Deal Renews Pledge to Support Developing Countries by Olivia Engling

Wednesday Nov 17th, 2021 8:12 AM

Two hundred countries finalized an agreement during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland to limit global warming. In 2009, developed countries promised $100 billion of annual climate funding to developing countries by 2020. According to the OECD, funding estimates will not be met before 2023. The agreement expresses regret about the missed finance target and calls for increasing support for developing countries.