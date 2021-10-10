top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
Witches Gather at Mission San Rafael for Indigenous Activists
by Supenca Abundia
Sunday Oct 10th, 2021 7:55 PM
A group of Witches gathered at Mission San Rafael during Sunday mass in support of the Indigenous Peoples Day 5 protestors who will return to court this week.
sm_calling_all_witches_.jpg
original image (3715x2620)
Witches holding signs reading "Build on theft and genocide" and "Juniperro Serra Was No Saint," gathered outside Mission San Rafael Sunday. The church was cordoned off its courtyard filled with police.

The gathering was held in support the Indigenous Peoples Day 5 protestors, a group of five activists facing felony charges related to the a protest on Indigenous Peoples Day 2020 in which a statue of Mission founder Junipero Serra was toppled.

While statues of colonial figures have been removed by cities all over the country, Marin County continues to choose an anti-Indigenous response to the activist, spurned on in part by extremist San Francisco archbiship Salvatore Cordileone. Cordileone is known for his virulent homophobia and leading exorcisms against racial justice activists. Public records show numerous communications between the Archbishop and District Attorney.

No one has ever been succesfull prosecuted for a Serra statue toppling in California. Even in the state capital, Governor Newsom signed a bill to replace Serra activists removed with one honoring Native Tribes.

District Attorney Lori Frugoli has not returned phone calls about filing charges against the Mission for theft of Indigenous land and attempted genocide. A press conference has been announced for 10 am on Indigenous Peoples Day. : https://bit.ly/IP5Oct11PressConference



http://ip5solidarity.org
Add Your Comments
