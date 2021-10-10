Apache Stronghold Spiritual Convoy to the Ninth Circuit Court by Apache Stronghold

Sunday Oct 10th, 2021 6:04 AM

Apache Stronghold will travel on a Spiritual Convoy to the Bay Area from Tuesday, October 18th to Saturday, the 23rd. The convoy, in prayer, will visit supporting Tribes leading to the 9th circuit court hearing to protect the Sacred Oak Flat. It is the United States intention to exchange this sacred land for mining by Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution Copper. We invite all to join us in the journey to San Francisco to be present for our Appeal Hearing.