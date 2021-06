Presented by Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History and Our Shared Responsibility

The free event was held from 10 am. to 1 pm. at Tyrrell Park at 1305 East Cliff Drive Santa Cruz City and the Museum were honored to host "Lummi Nation House of Tears Carvers" as they prepare to travel to Washington DC.

I arrived at about 9:45 am. on a cool overcast Sunday morning. At that time there was only a hand just full of people, though many more people show up by noon. Prayers, Blessings, and songs were shared along with stories and information about the Pole and its journey. The pole was carved from a 400-year-old red cedar and is now 24ft. long.More photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/ Please see https://www.facebook.com/events/3945780602158217/?ti=ls for more information.(All photos copyright©2021 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)