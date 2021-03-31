Vigil for Slain Pushcart Vendor in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Wednesday Mar 31st, 2021 2:11 PM

A vigil for slain street vendor, Lorenzo Perez, drew 250 to a park in Southeast Fresno. In the photo are friends and family of Perez at the vigil.

Street vendor Lorenzo Perez was shot to death on Sunday, March 21 on the corner of Alta and Pierce avenues. Two other street vendors were shot in Fresno in 2020, one of them fatally. These attacks have perplexed Fresnans, as the victims were kind, hard-working people.



Police made solving the crime against Perez a priority, and they caught an 18 year-old suspect who has admitted to taking part in the killing.



City Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Esmeralda Soria started a GoFundMe for Perez’ family, with the goal of raising $30,000. So far it has raised $100,000.



A vigil for Lorenzo Perez on March 28 drew 250 people to a park near where he was killed. Speakers at the vigil came from different community organizations: El Centro Binacional para el Desarollo Indígena Oaxaqueño, a support group for the Oaxacan community here (Perez was Oaxacan), Advance Peace, a group that finds creative solutions for the issues of street gangs, and the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.



The speakers all agreed that the solution for violence must come from the Fresno community as a whole, across ethnic divides.

