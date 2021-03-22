7000 Year Old Ohlone Fertility Boulder In Richmond's Wildcat Canyon by Mike Kinney

Monday Mar 22nd, 2021 6:12 PM

A six ton boulder with prehistoric Ohlone rock carving designs of fertility on it. And how the weather and elements are covering it up.

I did a quiet archaeological photography investigation of a massive six-ton boulder that sits by a large creek in a canyon in the foothills of the San Francisco East Bay Hills in Alvarado Park located at Wildcat Canyon Regional Park in Richmond, CA. where the prehistoric Huchiun Band of Ohlones lived some 7000 years ago. The village site where boulder is located, the Ohlone's had a population of 250 people there.



The boulder is filled with prehistoric rock carvings of bed rock mortars (BRM) , mortar channel locks, cupules and pecked curvilinear nucleated designs.



Pecked curvilinear nucleated, (PCN) is also a form of prehistoric rock carving. The form is characterized by a circular or oval groove element, which results in a raised center area.

It has great associations with fertility and pregnancy. This form is quite prevalent in California and to a number of Native American rock carving sites in the Western United States.



Many of the PCN boulders were destroyed during the depression in the 1930s, when Worker Project Administration workers used the PCN boulders to build walls in Alvarado Park

and other extensive masonry work there. The boulder materials were used to build the walls, it is not known how many how many PCN boulder artifacts were destroyed.



The spiritual and cultural meanings of these boulder rocks along the Wildcat Canyon Creek which ran through Alvarado Park had great associations with fertility, fishing, controlling the weather and they were known for where timelines would merge.



These boulders were markers of where the past and the present would merge. People of the present would be able to enter into the deep past of the Ohlone. In turn the Ohlone of the past, would be able to enter into the present world.



The fertility boulder also has great associations with astronomy.

Some scientists believe that the many cupules, the very small pecked humanly made depressions on the boulder that resemble the shape of an inverse spherical cap or dome, were made by direct percussion with hand-held hammer stones on the sloping boulder surface were designs of complicated and elaborate star maps.



My photos reveal that much of the fertility boulder has been by covered by up elements such as, dirt, leaves and wind-blown soil over more recent times. The weather and the elements

have covered up a large, sizable portion of the six-ton boulder.



It was critical that my current photo images of the canyon fertility rock be taken, before the weather and elements entirely covered it up over the next few years, before it was lost to the Ohlone landscape forever.





