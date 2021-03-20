Philly Police, Proud Boys & 1/6/21 seditious insurrection by Free Mumia

Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:15 AM

Zach Rehl, president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys chapter, a Marine veteran, has family ties to the Philadelphia police department. Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger is under investigation for her alleged attendance at the attempted coup, the seditious insurrection of 1/6/21 at the US Capitol, when Nazi Trump supporters tried to overthrow the US government by force and violence. This is the same Philadelphia police department that is clearly dictating the policies of Philadelphia’s civilian authorities, all Democrats, who are so far refusing to release Mumia Abu-Jamal.