Philly Police, Proud Boys & 1/6/21 seditious insurrection
Zach Rehl, president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys chapter, a Marine veteran, has family ties to the Philadelphia police department. Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger is under investigation for her alleged attendance at the attempted coup, the seditious insurrection of 1/6/21 at the US Capitol, when Nazi Trump supporters tried to overthrow the US government by force and violence. This is the same Philadelphia police department that is clearly dictating the policies of Philadelphia’s civilian authorities, all Democrats, who are so far refusing to release Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Zach Rehl, president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys chapter, a Marine veteran, has family ties to the Philadelphia police department. Philadelphia Police detective Jennifer Gugger is under investigation for her alleged attendance at the attempted coup, the seditious insurrection of 1/6/21 at the US Capitol, when Nazi Trump supporters tried to overthrow the US government by force and violence. This is the same Philadelphia police department that is clearly dictating the policies of Philadelphia’s civilian authorities, all Democrats, who are so far refusing to release Mumia Abu-Jamal, age 66, as his ailments of COVID19, congestive heart failure, liver cirrhosis, and a severe debilitating chronic skin condition which causes constant bleeding from open wounds, show that he probably has less than 6 months to live.
Rehl’s Philly police connections are described on https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/proud-boys/ dated 3/20/21, as follows:
“According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Rehl—described as one of the far-right organization's "most visible representatives on the East Coast"— has family ties to the police department. Last summer, Rehl was also seen "mingling with officers at the Philadelphia police union hall."”
“Previous reports also suggest Rehl has strong ties to the police department. Following a rally back in September, the Daily Beast noted that the "Philadelphia Proud Boys were accompanied back to their cars by a police caravan. A Philadelphia Police officer was filmed talking to and shaking hands with the group in what the city's district attorney described to The Daily Beast as an "extra-friendly" interaction."”
Rehl is one of 4 Proud Boys leaders indicted by a federal grand jury for their criminal activities at the 1/6/21 seditious insurrection. The indictment may be found at http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2021/images/03/19/nordean_biggs_rehl_donohoe_-_indictment.pdf
and is more fully described at
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/19/politics/proud-boys-indictment-capitol/index.html
The pictures of Mumia’s skin condition and general appearance, along with a full description of his medical problems, may be found at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/03/14/18840799.php
Mumia was framed by Democratic district attorney, Ed Rendell, on false charges of killing a cop, in 1981. Rendell later became chair of the National Democratic Committee, mayor of Philadelphia and governor of Pennsylvania. The current Philly DA, Larry Krasner, and Pennsylvania governor, Tom Wolf, are Democrats.
The ranks of the 300 arrested so far for perpetrating the 1/6/21 seditious insurrection of 1/6/21 are filled with military and police veterans, the foot soldiers for any fascist movement. Perhaps the most ironic is the arrest of the wife of an FBI agent who is also a cop in the Pittsburgh, PA area, Jennifer Heinl, age 55. See https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jennifer-heinl-fbi-task-force-husband-capitol-riot_n_60551e1bc5b66a80f4e78e35, dated 3/19/21
The US military has been busy overthrowing governments around the world for most of the 20th and 21st centuries, and they brought their knowledge to the US Capitol on 1/6/21, marching up the Capitol stairs in military formation, and using military tactics to breach the Capitol with the stated intent of killing Democratic legislators and Republican vice president Mike Pence, incited by Nazi Republican Trump, in his bid to end his journey from the 2016 election to the 2020 election, going from being a demagogue to becoming a dictator.
When the police control the civilian government, we have a fascist, police state. The refusal by the State of Pennsylvania to release Mumia Abu-Jamal means that Pennsylvania, like most of the country, is a police state. Clearly, we need a labor movement to put an end to the police state as the only thing the capitalist class cares about is profits. That is why the labor organizing at Amazon in Alabama is so important.
