What Larry Krasner the District Attorney of Philadelphia needs to do!
by Noelle Hanrahan, posted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 3:30 PM
Last night, Philly DA Larry Krasner was asked by journalist Shaun King about Mumia Abu-Jamal. Krasner made a joke out of Mumia supporters' demands by saying he has no "magic key" to let Mumia out. Mumia's supporters have concrete demands, including a Color of Change petition and a 40-page newspaper meticulously presenting evidence in support of the petition. Noelle Hanrahan from San Francisco's Prison presents her challenge to DA Krasner
sm_march12mumiathenandnow-small_1.jpg
original image (2048x1330)
(PHOTO: Mumia Abu-Jamal, then and now. On March 12, 2021 Pam Africa presents new photos of Mumia since the recent health emergency began alongside photos of Mumia when he was healthier. Photo by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette. View more photos from March 12 here.)

--Take Action for Mumia: https://letmumiaout.com/

--Sign the Color of Change petition: https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/to-da-krasner-stop-defending-mumia-abu-jamal-s-conviction

What Larry Krasner the District Attorney of Philadelphia needs to do!

By Noelle Hanrahan

We ask that you examine whether you have “confidence’ in this conviction. Is the record that you are defending in court something your office can stand behind given that you know prosecution and police practices were deeply flawed in 1981?

You now know that the District Attorney’s office suppressed evidence for 39 years. You know that the DAs that proceeded you “scrubbed clean” the file they certified to be the “complete file” they forwarded to Judge Tucker’s chambers in this case. You know they lied.

The new evidence you found was buried in boxes labeled Ed McCann/Mumia in your own storage room Number 17, and you did the constitutionally required act of turning it over to the court and the defense.

You know about the affidavit that states that Albert Sabo, the Common Pleas Court Judge in this case, said “I am going to help them fry the n—word” in front of a court clerk Teri Maurer Carter and Judge Klein before Mumia’s trial began.

You have seen the photos taken at the scene of the crime of blood dripping down the neck of witnesses in this case. You know that police routinely beat suspects and witnesses bloody in this era.

You know that Police Inspector Alfonso Giordano, reported a confession in this case that was never used at trial. Giordano was under a federal indictment for corruption at the time of the trial, and plead guilty, after retiring with full pay, reportedly the day after the trial finished.

The fact that this case is old, 39 years old, and that an innocent man with severe health concerns, is languishing in prison makes it even more critical that you do everything in your power to make sure that justice is not delayed.

These violations of the constitutional rights of Mumia Abu-Jamal must be acknowledged and examined. You must do everything in your power to inform the court of your findings so that relief can be granted.

--Written by Noelle Hanrahan, P.I. J.D. Prison Radio
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§Seth Tobocman artwork 1/2
by Noelle Hanrahan, posted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 3:30 PM
sm_mumia-krasner1_1.jpg
original image (1304x2048)
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§Seth Tobocman artwork 2/2
by Noelle Hanrahan, posted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 3:30 PM
sm_mumia-krasner2_1.jpg
original image (1329x2048)
https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
