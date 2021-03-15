Salmon seasons slashed on much of California Coast due to low Sacramento, Klamath fish numbers by Dan Bacher

Monday Mar 15th, 2021 10:36 AM

The question now is whether Governor Gavin Newsom, the State Water Resources Control Board and CDFW will make sure the fish get enough water to thrive or will they give the water to almond and hay exporters, while continuing to push new dams and the Delta Tunnel, noted Regina Chichizola, the co-director of Save California Salmon.



“Most California cities are doing their job to conserve water and they are also impacted by the poor water quality in our rivers due to agricultural withdrawals and pollution,” she said.

