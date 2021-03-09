top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
ILWU letter to PA Gov. Tom Wolf in support of Mumia Abu-Jamal
by ILWU letter reposted by the Jamal Journal
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 9:45 PM
In this March 8 letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the San Francisco-based ILWU Calls for the compassionate release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and other vulnerable prisoners.
ilwu-3-8-2021.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (54.3KB)

 (Letter written on March 9, 2021)

ILWU-Logo.jpg

FROM:

INTERNATIONAL LONGSHORE & WAREHOUSE UNION 

1188 FRANKLIN STREET, 4th FLOOR 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 94109 

(415) 775-0533 

(415) 775-1302 FAX 

www.ILWU.org 

TO:

The Honorable Tom Wolf 

Office of the Governor 

508 Main Capitol Building Harrisburg, PA 17120 


Governor Wolf: 

Incarceration during a global pandemic clearly should not be a death sentence. Mumia Abu Jamal and more than 2,400 other individuals are currently being subjected to a  COVID-19 outbreak at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility in Frackville, PA. This is creating a  dire situation for every person at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility, especially those older  individuals with compromised immune systems. 

As such, I implore you in the interest of justice to relocate all incarcerated individuals with COVID-19 symptoms to off-site medical facilities and to also consider a compassionate release for Mumia Abu Jamal and all other aging, vulnerable, and immune-compromised  prisoners in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC).

Sincerely Yours, 

Edwin R. Ferris 

International Secretary-Treasurer 

ERF/akj cwa39521

https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
