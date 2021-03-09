(Letter written on March 9, 2021)
FROM:
INTERNATIONAL LONGSHORE & WAREHOUSE UNION
1188 FRANKLIN STREET, 4th FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 94109
(415) 775-0533
(415) 775-1302 FAX
www.ILWU.org
TO:
The Honorable Tom Wolf
Office of the Governor
508 Main Capitol Building Harrisburg, PA 17120
Governor Wolf:
Incarceration during a global pandemic clearly should not be a death sentence. Mumia Abu Jamal and more than 2,400 other individuals are currently being subjected to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility in Frackville, PA. This is creating a dire situation for every person at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility, especially those older individuals with compromised immune systems.
As such, I implore you in the interest of justice to relocate all incarcerated individuals with COVID-19 symptoms to off-site medical facilities and to also consider a compassionate release for Mumia Abu Jamal and all other aging, vulnerable, and immune-compromised prisoners in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC).
Sincerely Yours,
Edwin R. Ferris
International Secretary-Treasurer
ERF/akj cwa39521
