In this March 8 letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the San Francisco-based ILWU Calls for the compassionate release of Mumia Abu-Jamal and other vulnerable prisoners.

(Letter written on March 9, 2021)

FROM:

INTERNATIONAL LONGSHORE & WAREHOUSE UNION

1188 FRANKLIN STREET, 4th FLOOR

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA 94109

(415) 775-0533

(415) 775-1302 FAX

www.ILWU.org

TO:

The Honorable Tom Wolf

Office of the Governor

508 Main Capitol Building Harrisburg, PA 17120





Governor Wolf:

Incarceration during a global pandemic clearly should not be a death sentence. Mumia Abu Jamal and more than 2,400 other individuals are currently being subjected to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility in Frackville, PA. This is creating a dire situation for every person at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility, especially those older individuals with compromised immune systems.

As such, I implore you in the interest of justice to relocate all incarcerated individuals with COVID-19 symptoms to off-site medical facilities and to also consider a compassionate release for Mumia Abu Jamal and all other aging, vulnerable, and immune-compromised prisoners in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC).

Sincerely Yours,

Edwin R. Ferris

International Secretary-Treasurer

ERF/akj cwa39521