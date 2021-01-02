WorkWeek On Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia/ LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of Israel

WorkWeek On Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia/WorkWeek On LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of IsraelWorkWeek 12-31-20 Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On MumiaWorkWeek looks at the history of racist attacks on Black employees at the San Francisco City Health Service Systemand the Department of Public Health.Joining the discussion was SF Bayview Editor Malik Washington, former Health Service System worker Malika Alim andSEIU 1021 chief steward and nurse W.D. Flient.WorkWeeek hears the London African Gospel Choir who recently performed a song outside a UK prison for Wikileaksfounder and union journalist Julian Assange.A British court is set to rule on January 4 on whether Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution and, if convicted, up to 175 years in prison for the publication ofsecret documents through the whistleblower platform WikiLeaks in 2010.World renowned athlete and civil rights activist Colin Kapernick spoke about the case of NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal.Mumia is still struggling for his freedom from a police frame-up. WorkWeek hears Colin Kapernick's statement on MumiaWorkWeekWorkWeek 12-31-20 LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of IsraelWorkWeek hears from Los Angeles SEIIU 721 mental healthcare workers Julia Wallace and Lawrence Reyes about the covid pandemic in Los Angeles and capitalism.We also interview Kim Cordova who is president of UFCW 7 who represents food processing workers, grocery workers and healthcare workers in Colorado and Wyoming.She talks about the deaths of the members and the profiteeringby the companies they work for.Next WorkWeek hears from Ronnie Kasrils who was one of the leaders of the ANC and South AfricanCommunity party.He spoke recently from South Africa about the efforts by the UK Labour Party leadership and supporters of Israel to expel people from the Labour Party for anti-semitism if they are critical of Israel.Additional media:Ronnie Kasrils | Against the witch hunt and in defence of free speech