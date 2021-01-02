top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia & Death On Job
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
WorkWeek On Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia/ LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of Israel
alim_malika.jpg
WorkWeek On Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia/WorkWeek On LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of Israel

WorkWeek 12-31-20 Racist SF Health Service System & Colin Kapernick On Mumia
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-31-20-racist-sf-health-service-system-colin-kapernicck-on-mumia

WorkWeek looks at the history of racist attacks on Black employees at the San Francisco City Health Service System
and the Department of Public Health.

Joining the discussion was SF Bayview Editor Malik Washington, former Health Service System worker Malika Alim and
SEIU 1021 chief steward and nurse W.D. Flient.

WorkWeeek hears the London African Gospel Choir who recently performed a song outside a UK prison for Wikileaks
founder and union journalist Julian Assange.

A British court is set to rule on January 4 on whether Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution and, if convicted, up to 175 years in prison for the publication of
secret documents through the whistleblower platform WikiLeaks in 2010.

World renowned athlete and civil rights activist Colin Kapernick spoke about the case of NABET journalist and revolutionary Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Mumia is still struggling for his freedom from a police frame-up. WorkWeek hears Colin Kapernick’s statement on Mumia
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



WorkWeek 12-31-20 LA Covid SEIU721 Mental Health Workers, UFCW7 With Kim Cordova & SA Ronnie Kasrils On Anti-Semitism & Criticism Of Israel

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-31-20-la-covid-seiu721-mental-health-workers-ufcw7-deaths-with-kim-cordova-sa-ronnie-kasrils

WorkWeek hears from Los Angeles SEIIU 721 mental healthcare workers Julia Wallace and Lawrence Reyes about the covid pandemic in Los Angeles and capitalism.

We also interview Kim Cordova who is president of UFCW 7 who represents food processing workers, grocery workers and healthcare workers in Colorado and Wyoming.

She talks about the deaths of the members and the profiteering
by the companies they work for.

Next WorkWeek hears from Ronnie Kasrils who was one of the leaders of the ANC and South African
Community party.

He spoke recently from South Africa about the efforts by the UK Labour Party leadership and supporters of Israel to expel people from the Labour Party for anti-semitism if they are critical of Israel.

Additional media:

Ronnie Kasrils | Against the witch hunt and in defence of free speech
https://www.news24.com/news24/columnists/guestcolumn/ronnie-kasrils-against-the-witch-hunt-and-in-defence-of-free-speech-20201218?fbclid=IwAR3AikxmdxpZrPwWDrSL6a1Zddgsai9Fp4uvF1c82EmAyL0VCHhA2KxqqVg

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
#LaborRadioPod
#1u
#UnionStrong
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Colin Kapernick Spoke On The Defense Of Mumia
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
sm_kapeernick_colin.jpg
original image (1000x600)
Athlete and civil rights activist Colin Kapernick spoke in support of freedom for NABET journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Health Service System Mitch Griggs On Left Charged With Racism
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
griggs_mitch_hss_presents_to_pec.jpg
Mitch Griggs the manager of the San Francisco Health Service System has been charged by Black workers including Malika Alim with systemically bullying, retaliating and firing Black workers at the agency.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington On WorkWeek
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
washington_malik.jpg
SF Bay View editor Mallk Washington talked about his investigation on the racism at the San Francisco Health Service System and urged prosecution by SF DA Chesin Boudin.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Food Processing Workers In Chains
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
sm_covid_meat_workers_chains.jpg
original image (1450x967)
Kim Cordova, president of UFCW 7 in Colorado and Wyoming talks about the criminal negligence by food processing employers, Hospitals and grocery chains like Krogers.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Billionaires Wealth Grows With Covid Pandemic
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 2nd, 2021 4:20 PM
sm_covid_billionaires.jpg
original image (700x505)
The wealth of the billlionaires has massively escalated during the Covid-19 pandemic. These billionaires like Bezos, Musk and Larry Ellison are profiteering from the virus and what it has done to the US and the world.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code