Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Close the Camps Demo in Solidarity with Union Workers on Strike
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
A collection of immigrants rights and abolitionist organizations from across California joined together in power to lead a march through SF streets, making sure to pass by Macy's iconic store where union workers are striking. During their rally and march they gave shout outs to IUOE Local 39.
sm_campsscusselfistxmastree.jpg
original image (2125x3000)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Top photo, Marching by Macy's.

Trump has taken the already cruel US immigration policies to new levels of inhumanity, including mass sterilization and ethnic cleansing. Does Joe Biden have plan to treat immigrants any more humanely?

Speakers asked this question at a rally and march on November 14th in San Francisco. In a statement the action's organizers, said: "We resist the mass deportation and mass detention policies of both parties."

The rally started at Union Square and marchers went by Macy's where International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 are striking. They called for working class solidarity while denouncing the actions of both major US political parties.
§speaker
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselspeaker_1.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
§Chicano Nation
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campscusselchicanonation.jpg
original image (2502x2700)
§Placards and Masks
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campscusselpsl.jpg
original image (3000x2409)
§Butterly is Symbol of Freedom
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselaskbutterfly.jpg
original image (3150x2183)
§Quote from Assata Shakur
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselassatashakur.jpg
original image (1988x3000)
§Banners Across Stage
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselbanners1.jpg
original image (3000x2109)
§Theme of the Day
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselblurbready.jpg
original image (3150x2170)
ICE: Shut it Down!
§Another Butterfly
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselbutterfly.jpg
original image (2340x3000)
§Message
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselcurly.jpg
original image (2100x3302)
§We Won't Stop
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusseldaughterimm.jpg
original image (2250x3000)
§Flag fashioned from multiple designs
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselflag.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Making the scene
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscussellargelook.jpg
original image (3150x2060)
§On the streets
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscussellookslarge.jpg
original image (3300x1923)
§Together
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselmomdaughter.jpg
original image (4722x3472)
§My Father Would not be Dead...
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselmydaddog.jpg
original image (2559x3000)
...if not for ICE
§Taking the risk for justice
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselolder.jpg
original image (1995x1704)
Older people are at risk for COVID-19
§Outraged
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusseloutraged.jpg
original image (4087x6173)
§Keep Calm and Shut it Down
by Collective Power in the Streets
Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM
sm_campsscusselshut.jpg
original image (3000x2212)
