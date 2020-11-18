From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Close the Camps Demo in Solidarity with Union Workers on Strike
A collection of immigrants rights and abolitionist organizations from across California joined together in power to lead a march through SF streets, making sure to pass by Macy's iconic store where union workers are striking. During their rally and march they gave shout outs to IUOE Local 39.
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Top photo, Marching by Macy's.
Trump has taken the already cruel US immigration policies to new levels of inhumanity, including mass sterilization and ethnic cleansing. Does Joe Biden have plan to treat immigrants any more humanely?
Speakers asked this question at a rally and march on November 14th in San Francisco. In a statement the action's organizers, said: "We resist the mass deportation and mass detention policies of both parties."
The rally started at Union Square and marchers went by Macy's where International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 are striking. They called for working class solidarity while denouncing the actions of both major US political parties.
Trump has taken the already cruel US immigration policies to new levels of inhumanity, including mass sterilization and ethnic cleansing. Does Joe Biden have plan to treat immigrants any more humanely?
Speakers asked this question at a rally and march on November 14th in San Francisco. In a statement the action's organizers, said: "We resist the mass deportation and mass detention policies of both parties."
The rally started at Union Square and marchers went by Macy's where International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 are striking. They called for working class solidarity while denouncing the actions of both major US political parties.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network