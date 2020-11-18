Close the Camps Demo in Solidarity with Union Workers on Strike by Collective Power in the Streets

Wednesday Nov 18th, 2020 6:36 AM

A collection of immigrants rights and abolitionist organizations from across California joined together in power to lead a march through SF streets, making sure to pass by Macy's iconic store where union workers are striking. During their rally and march they gave shout outs to IUOE Local 39.

Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Top photo, Marching by Macy's.



Trump has taken the already cruel US immigration policies to new levels of inhumanity, including mass sterilization and ethnic cleansing. Does Joe Biden have plan to treat immigrants any more humanely?



Speakers asked this question at a rally and march on November 14th in San Francisco. In a statement the action's organizers, said: "We resist the mass deportation and mass detention policies of both parties."



The rally started at Union Square and marchers went by Macy's where International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 are striking. They called for working class solidarity while denouncing the actions of both major US political parties.