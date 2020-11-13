From the Open-Publishing Calendar
G20 Announces Debt Relief Process
G20 finance ministers held an extraordinary meeting and announced further plans on debt reduction for developing countries affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis.
Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
