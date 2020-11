Voters Standing In Line For Trump's Failed Presidential Re-Election Campaign:

Trump has nothing scheduled because of his re-election fiascoBy Lynda Carson - November 6, 2020Here it is November 6, 2020, and it appears that the impeached President Donald J. Trump is so freaked out and embarrassed by his apparent re-election loss to Joe Biden, that he does not have any public events scheduled for tomorrow. In fact, Trump has not had any public events scheduled at the White House for the past few days.Trump has been remaining out of sight, except for two televised events with one on November 4, 2020, and on November 5, 2020, when he lied to the American public with false claims of election fraud, and stated that the election is being stolen, and that major fraud is taking place across the nation, without offering any proof or evidence to back up his pathetic false claims.However, Trump has been busy on Twitter peddling more lies and complaints about the election count taking place across the nation that continues to reveal that Joe Biden is far ahead of him in the vote count.As the ballots and votes are still being counted all across the nation, Joe Biden has 264 electoral college votes, and Trump only has 214. There are 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.For historical reasons, below are a few of the latest Tweets from the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account and his doomed presidency that I posted so people can see what this madman is thinking as he watches his presidency being flushed down the toilet as the vote count continues despite his efforts to stop the count. The American public has apparently voted him out of office after only one term.Below Trump’s latest Tweets, I posted a variety of other Twitter links so people can click on the links and see what others in Trump’s failed re-election campaign are saying about Trump’s apparent failed bid to be re-elected to the White House.Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com See Trump’s latest Tweets below…Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump6hI had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump6hJoe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump12hWhere are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them?>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13hWith the attack by the Radical Left Dems on the Republican Senate, the Presidency becomes even more important!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13h....has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel@Varneyco>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13h....hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,...>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13h....Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and....>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump13h“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump14h“Philadelpiha has got a rotten history on election integrity.”@Varneyco@FoxBusiness>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump22hTwitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreI easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!11:22 PM · Nov 5, 2020·Twitter for iPhone>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump22hSo now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 5Big legal win in Pennsylvania!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump RetweetedDonald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 5STOP THE COUNT!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!Some votes may still need to be counted7:09 AM · Nov 5, 2020·Twitter for iPhone>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 5STOP THE COUNT!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreReplying to@realDonaldTrump.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpSome or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn moreThey are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!>>>>>>Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpNov 4How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.>>>>>>Melania Trump https://twitter.com/FLOTUS Secretary Wilbur Ross https://twitter.com/SecretaryRoss Rona McDaniel https://twitter.com/GOPChairwoman Stephanie Alexander https://twitter.com/salexanderok Kellyanne Conway https://twitter.com/KellyannePolls Kevin McCarthy https://twitter.com/GOPLeader John Pence https://twitter.com/jepence Bob Paduchik https://twitter.com/paduch Sandra Benitez https://twitter.com/_sbenitez?lang=en Juan Meija https://twitter.com/juan____solo Harrison Floyd https://twitter.com/HW_Floyd Gail Wilson https://twitter.com/msgailwilson?lang=en Esther Lu https://twitter.com/estherzlu Lianna Farnessi https://twitter.com/farnesitweets Mike Hahn https://twitter.com/mikehahn_ Zach Parkinson https://twitter.com/azachparkinson?lang=en Matt Wolking https://twitter.com/MattWolking Ali Pardo https://twitter.com/alipardo Ken Farnaso https://twitter.com/KLF Samantha Cotten https://twitter.com/cottensj?lang=en Charli Huddleston https://twitter.com/_CAHuddleston Kaelan Dorr https://twitter.com/KDORR_USA Letter to William Barr>>>>>>