Trump has nothing scheduled because of his re-election fiasco
Voters Standing In Line For Trump's Failed Presidential Re-Election Campaign:
Trump has nothing scheduled because of his re-election fiasco
By Lynda Carson - November 6, 2020
Here it is November 6, 2020, and it appears that the impeached President Donald J. Trump is so freaked out and embarrassed by his apparent re-election loss to Joe Biden, that he does not have any public events scheduled for tomorrow. In fact, Trump has not had any public events scheduled at the White House for the past few days.
Trump has been remaining out of sight, except for two televised events with one on November 4, 2020, and on November 5, 2020, when he lied to the American public with false claims of election fraud, and stated that the election is being stolen, and that major fraud is taking place across the nation, without offering any proof or evidence to back up his pathetic false claims.
However, Trump has been busy on Twitter peddling more lies and complaints about the election count taking place across the nation that continues to reveal that Joe Biden is far ahead of him in the vote count.
As the ballots and votes are still being counted all across the nation, Joe Biden has 264 electoral college votes, and Trump only has 214. There are 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
For historical reasons, below are a few of the latest Tweets from the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account and his doomed presidency that I posted so people can see what this madman is thinking as he watches his presidency being flushed down the toilet as the vote count continues despite his efforts to stop the count. The American public has apparently voted him out of office after only one term.
Below Trump’s latest Tweets, I posted a variety of other Twitter links so people can click on the links and see what others in Trump’s failed re-election campaign are saying about Trump’s apparent failed bid to be re-elected to the White House.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
See Trump’s latest Tweets below…
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
6h
I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
6h
Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
12h
Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them?
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
With the attack by the Radical Left Dems on the Republican Senate, the Presidency becomes even more important!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
....has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel
@Varneyco
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
....hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,...
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
....Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and....
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
13h
“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
14h
“Philadelpiha has got a rotten history on election integrity.”
@Varneyco
@FoxBusiness
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
22h
Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!
11:22 PM · Nov 5, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
22h
So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 5
Big legal win in Pennsylvania!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
￼
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 5
STOP THE COUNT!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!
Some votes may still need to be counted
7:09 AM · Nov 5, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 5
STOP THE COUNT!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....
Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
Replying to
@realDonaldTrump
.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....
Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.”
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process. Learn more
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
Nov 4
How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
https://www.democracyinaction.us/2020/trump/trumporg.html
>>>>>>
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
Melania Trump https://twitter.com/FLOTUS
https://twitter.com/jaredkushner
https://twitter.com/BetsyDeVosED
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouseCEA
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trump2020LandslideVictory?src=hashtag_click
https://twitter.com/Mike_Pence
https://twitter.com/EricTrump
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr
https://twitter.com/IvankaTrump
https://twitter.com/LaraLeaTrump
https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani
Secretary Wilbur Ross https://twitter.com/SecretaryRoss
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
https://twitter.com/GOP
Rona McDaniel https://twitter.com/GOPChairwoman
https://twitter.com/marcorubio
https://twitter.com/RepDougCollins
https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan
https://twitter.com/billstepien
https://twitter.com/jeffdewitaz
Stephanie Alexander https://twitter.com/salexanderok
Kellyanne Conway https://twitter.com/KellyannePolls
https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley
Kevin McCarthy https://twitter.com/GOPLeader
John Pence https://twitter.com/jepence
Bob Paduchik https://twitter.com/paduch
https://twitter.com/KatrinaPierson
https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany
https://twitter.com/mercedesschlapp
https://twitter.com/JasonMillerinDC
https://twitter.com/CortesSteve
https://twitter.com/nicholastrainer
https://twitter.com/austinstukins?lang=en
https://twitter.com/julia_nista?lang=en
Sandra Benitez https://twitter.com/_sbenitez?lang=en
Juan Meija https://twitter.com/juan____solo
Harrison Floyd https://twitter.com/HW_Floyd
Gail Wilson https://twitter.com/msgailwilson?lang=en
Esther Lu https://twitter.com/estherzlu
Lianna Farnessi https://twitter.com/farnesitweets
Mike Hahn https://twitter.com/mikehahn_
https://twitter.com/SunshineSt8Sam
https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh
Zach Parkinson https://twitter.com/azachparkinson?lang=en
Matt Wolking https://twitter.com/MattWolking
https://twitter.com/andrewhclark
https://twitter.com/jacobkschneider
https://twitter.com/giancarlosopo
Ali Pardo https://twitter.com/alipardo
https://twitter.com/erinmperrine?lang=en
https://twitter.com/JHoganGidley
Ken Farnaso https://twitter.com/KLF
https://twitter.com/courtneyparella
https://twitter.com/thea_mcdonald
https://twitter.com/sarahkhasse
https://twitter.com/dubkesam
https://twitter.com/paolettaposie
Samantha Cotten https://twitter.com/cottensj?lang=en
https://twitter.com/alexahenning
https://twitter.com/westonloyd
Charli Huddleston https://twitter.com/_CAHuddleston
https://twitter.com/caseynelson96
https://twitter.com/madelinemeeker
Kaelan Dorr https://twitter.com/KDORR_USA
Letter to William Barr
https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/status/1324564674076168194/photo/1
https://twitter.com/TimMurtaugh/status/1324564170424131584/photo/1
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
