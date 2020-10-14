top
Willard Park Development
by SAVE WILLARD PARK
Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 6:23 PM
Note on Unneeded Development to Willard Park... City officials scamming the citizens...

Below is a copy of a flier an unnamed neighbor of the park has posted in the neighborhood
with a link to park plans...

Dear Neighbors,
We also live by Willard Park and wanted to let you know the city is collecting feedback about proposed changes to the Willard Club house. We found that the changes are drastic so just wanted to keep you in the loop.

- The proposed designs opt for a complete clubhouse rebuild with a of footprint 5,000 sqft, which is almost 10x greater than the current club house (565 sqft)

- The clubhouse primarily serves as an after school program facility, which doea not necessitate a 10x increase, but only needs to serve an additional 25 kids.

- The proposed clubhouse would dramatically decrease the availability of greenspace for community use, including space for children not in the program. This would also take away the view and cut down many trees.

- The price tag of the proposal is$7M, which is an extremely high cost for a limited benefit.

We are suggesting the clubhouse be renovated instead and have minimal expansion with no disadvantage for the broader community.

Thanks for reading! We would love it if you send a quick note to our Parks Director if you share any of these concerns. Email: parks [at] cityofberkeley.info

For more info go to:
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Parks_Rec_Waterfront/Level_3__-General/Willard%20Clubhouse%20-%20Executive%20Summary%20with%20Attachments.pdf
