Protesters Switch Destination at Last Minute, March on Menlo Park Police Station Pt 2
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
A June 25 rally was purportedly to target FaceBook for paying for a substation and police salaries near their headquarters in Menlo Park. This is Part 2 of a two part report. Part 1 is at Link.
sm_hamnofb1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo.
Please credit the photographer.

After gathering on June 25 at Palo Alto City Hall, protestors found the demonstration organizers led them on a different route. The group of hundreds marched to the Menlo Park Police Station for a surprise appearance. It is there that they met their nemesis. Although Facebook remains on their list of bad actors.
§Leaving City Hall
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamamarch1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
Taking the Street
Protest Organizer said: "We don't need no escort!" (that is, no police car escorts)
§Marching through downtown Palo Alto
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamamarch3.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Passing the Old Cardinal Hotel, Historic Landmark
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamtop.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Medic was introduced in front of City Hall, then Marched with the Protesters
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamamedic.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§On way to the Menlo Park police station
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamaonway.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§After surprise visit to Menlo Park Police, Return to Palo Alto City Hall
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM
sm_hamlast.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
