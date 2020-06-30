Protesters Switch Destination at Last Minute, March on Menlo Park Police Station Pt 2 by Remembering Black Lives Murdered

Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 5:11 AM

A June 25 rally was purportedly to target FaceBook for paying for a substation and police salaries near their headquarters in Menlo Park. This is Part 2 of a two part report. Part 1 is at Link.

Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo.

Please credit the photographer.



After gathering on June 25 at Palo Alto City Hall, protestors found the demonstration organizers led them on a different route. The group of hundreds marched to the Menlo Park Police Station for a surprise appearance. It is there that they met their nemesis. Although Facebook remains on their list of bad actors.