Protesters Switch Destination at Last Minute, March on Menlo Park Police Station Pt 2
A June 25 rally was purportedly to target FaceBook for paying for a substation and police salaries near their headquarters in Menlo Park. This is Part 2 of a two part report. Part 1 is at Link.
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo.
Please credit the photographer.
After gathering on June 25 at Palo Alto City Hall, protestors found the demonstration organizers led them on a different route. The group of hundreds marched to the Menlo Park Police Station for a surprise appearance. It is there that they met their nemesis. Although Facebook remains on their list of bad actors.
Please credit the photographer.
