Tue Jun 2 2020Bay Area Protests George Floyd Murder, Police Respond with Tear Gas and Rubber Bullets
Bay Area George Floyd Demonstrators Say Racism is Health Threat so Dire They Must Protest
Demonstrations continue around the Bay Area in the name of George Floyd, with tens of thousands taking to the streets. At protests in the East and South Bay they have been met immediately by police force. Demonstrators say they won’t be stopping despite the risks posed by police attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic because racism, which has long posed a dire health threat, must be countered.
The Anti Police-Terror Project wrote: If you are watching what’s unfolding in Minneapolis, you may be wondering why people break social distancing guidelines to protest police violence. The Minneapolis Police Department, like police departments across the country, have a long and bloody history of the killing of Black bodies including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile. And here in the Bay Area, we are still reeling from the murder of Steven Taylor in San Leandro and the [recent] shooting of one Black person and one Chicanx by the Hayward Police Department.
The biggest protests have been in the city of Oakland but there have been peaceful protests large and small in the cities of Walnut Creek, Mountain View, Palo Alto, East Palo Alto,.Menlo Park, San Carlos, and Redwood City. In the South Bay city of San Jose, police responded to demonstrations with flashbang grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets.In addition to the Bay Area, there have been protests in the Central Valley cities of Bakersfield and Fresno. Thousands protested in coastal Santa Cruz.
Photos George Floyd's Murder: Hitting the Streets of Oakland and Wanting a World Worth Fighting For | Vigil for George Floyd in Fresno | Black Lives Matter March in Santa Cruz | San Franciscans Protest George Floyd Murder | March Against Police Brutality, SF | Santa Cruz Demands Justice for George Floyd | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. I | Gravestones in Garden for George Floyd and Others Murdered by Police Pt. II | City of San Jose Response to Protests | We Can't Breathe Caravan | Protesters March on Zuckerberg's House, Call Him Out for Donating Millions to Police | Protesters in Palo Alto Masked Up and Close Together
Curfew for Alameda County Starts at 8pm
