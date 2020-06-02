Demonstrations continue around the Bay Area in the name of George Floyd, with tens of thousands taking to the streets. At protests in the East and South Bay they have been met immediately by police force. Demonstrators say they won’t be stopping despite the risks posed by police attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic because racism, which has long posed a dire health threat, must be countered.The Anti Police-Terror Project wrote:The biggest protests have been in the city of Oakland but there have been peaceful protests large and small in the cities of Walnut Creek, Mountain View, Palo Alto, East Palo Alto,.Menlo Park, San Carlos, and Redwood City. In the South Bay city of San Jose, police responded to demonstrations with flashbang grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets.In addition to the Bay Area, there have been protests in the Central Valley cities of Bakersfield and Fresno. Thousands protested in coastal Santa Cruz.