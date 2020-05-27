top
With 100,000 Now Dead, "Body Bags" To SF Federal Building
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:11 PM
"With 100,000 now dead and Trump's incompetence exposed, we will not be distracted."
sm_001_850_8696.jpg
original image (1400x992)

Photos: Pro Bono Photo / Leon Kunstenaar

Once again, Refuse Fascism has reminded the government that we will not look the other way as increasing deaths result from Trumps non-management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump and his enablers, knowing that the deaths fall overwhelmingly on black, brown, Native American low paid working people, have decided to ignore the health disaster and resume their usual pursuit of wealth and power. The "market" has confirmed their wisdom with a surging stock market. We even have a new euphemism for the expendable. They are now "essential workers." For those of us who don't know what dead patients look like, the now common news picture of the white, wrapped up corpse being wheeled away gives us a new icon.

Refuse Fascism, in effective street theater, has, once again placed "corpses" at the door of the San Francisco Federal Building. As a drum beat a slow lament, the "corpses" were carried to the Federal Building door, where they belong.

The action was short, but powerful. High resolution photos
https://refusefascism.org/
sm_002_850_8744.jpg
original image (1400x1189)
sm_003_850_8751.jpg
original image (1400x1084)
sm_004_850_8762.jpg
original image (1400x1054)
sm_005_850_8772.jpg
original image (1400x932)
sm_006_850_8781.jpg
original image (1304x1400)
sm_007_850_8790.jpg
original image (1400x1134)
sm_008_852_4011.jpg
original image (1400x932)
sm_009_850_8793.jpg
original image (1400x985)
sm_010_852_4016.jpg
original image (1400x970)
sm_011_852_4025.jpg
original image (1221x1400)
sm_012_850_8802.jpg
original image (1400x1057)
sm_013_850_8805.jpg
original image (1400x1034)
