



Saturday, May 23, 2020 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT



RSVP:



RSVPs will be sent exact location, NEAR DVC, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523



EVENT SAFETY AGREEMENT: I will not exit my car, and if so I will wear a mask that I am required to bring with me. I will stand 6 feet apart from any other person, and I will follow CDC guidelines to the best of my knowledge.

__________________________________________________________



No voter should have to choose between their health and their vote.



Your participation in this safe drive-in will raise awareness and call on Congress to pass $3.6 billion to help states and localities provide safe voting options during the pandemic including mail-in, dropbox, curbside, extended early voting and safe in-person voting on Election Day.



The time is now! Election officials must hire staff, buy mail sorting, opening and ballot scanning equipment, lease voting locations for remaining primaries and the general election.



The nationwide protests actions could be car caravans, spelling out VOTE (Protect Our) with cars in an empty parking, or online such as virtual local rally or press event. We’ll help you plan!



ABOUT:



Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.



SUPPORTING SPONSORS:



Clean Elections Texas

DemCast USA

Fix Democracy First

Greenpeace USA

Indivisible

Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights

League of Conservation Voters

Let America Vote / End Citizens United Action Fund

MomsRising

National Council of Jewish Women

National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund

New Mexicans For Money Out of Politics

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Public Citizen

Stand Up America

Texas Progressive Action Network

Voto Latino

Pax Christi USA

J Street

Missouri Voter Protection Coalition

Unitarian Universalist Association

Contra Costa Car Caravan "Protect Our VOTE" and TailgateSaturday, May 23, 2020 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM PTRSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/xYKhfwDF4k-raoZcbwrhaA2 RSVPs will be sent exact location, NEAR DVC, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523EVENT SAFETY AGREEMENT: I will not exit my car, and if so I will wear a mask that I am required to bring with me. I will stand 6 feet apart from any other person, and I will follow CDC guidelines to the best of my knowledge.__________________________________________________________No voter should have to choose between their health and their vote.Your participation in this safe drive-in will raise awareness and call on Congress to pass $3.6 billion to help states and localities provide safe voting options during the pandemic including mail-in, dropbox, curbside, extended early voting and safe in-person voting on Election Day.The time is now! Election officials must hire staff, buy mail sorting, opening and ballot scanning equipment, lease voting locations for remaining primaries and the general election.The nationwide protests actions could be car caravans, spelling out VOTE (Protect Our) with cars in an empty parking, or online such as virtual local rally or press event. We’ll help you plan!ABOUT:Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.SUPPORTING SPONSORS:Clean Elections TexasDemCast USAFix Democracy FirstGreenpeace USAIndivisibleLeadership Conference for Civil and Human RightsLeague of Conservation VotersLet America Vote / End Citizens United Action FundMomsRisingNational Council of Jewish WomenNational LGBTQ Task Force Action FundNew Mexicans For Money Out of PoliticsPlanned Parenthood Action FundPublic CitizenStand Up AmericaTexas Progressive Action NetworkVoto LatinoPax Christi USAJ StreetMissouri Voter Protection CoalitionUnitarian Universalist Association For more event information: https://declarationforamericandemocracy.or...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 7:15 PM