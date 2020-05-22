Contra Costa Car Caravan "Protect Our VOTE" and Tailgate
Saturday, May 23, 2020 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT
RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/xYKhfwDF4k-raoZcbwrhaA2
RSVPs will be sent exact location, NEAR DVC, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
EVENT SAFETY AGREEMENT: I will not exit my car, and if so I will wear a mask that I am required to bring with me. I will stand 6 feet apart from any other person, and I will follow CDC guidelines to the best of my knowledge.
__________________________________________________________
No voter should have to choose between their health and their vote.
Your participation in this safe drive-in will raise awareness and call on Congress to pass $3.6 billion to help states and localities provide safe voting options during the pandemic including mail-in, dropbox, curbside, extended early voting and safe in-person voting on Election Day.
The time is now! Election officials must hire staff, buy mail sorting, opening and ballot scanning equipment, lease voting locations for remaining primaries and the general election.
The nationwide protests actions could be car caravans, spelling out VOTE (Protect Our) with cars in an empty parking, or online such as virtual local rally or press event. We’ll help you plan!
ABOUT:
Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.
SUPPORTING SPONSORS:
Clean Elections Texas
DemCast USA
Fix Democracy First
Greenpeace USA
Indivisible
Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights
League of Conservation Voters
Let America Vote / End Citizens United Action Fund
MomsRising
National Council of Jewish Women
National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund
New Mexicans For Money Out of Politics
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Public Citizen
Stand Up America
Texas Progressive Action Network
Voto Latino
Pax Christi USA
J Street
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
Unitarian Universalist Association
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 5/23/2020
|#Protect Our VOTE: Car & Tailgate Protest in Contra Costa County
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 23
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Declaration for American Democracy
|Location Details
|Pleasant Hill: RSVPs will be sent exact location to participate
|
For more event information: https://declarationforamericandemocracy.or...
Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 7:15 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network