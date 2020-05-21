From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Covid-19 resurgence is a real possibility warns a leaked Pentagon memo
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
Covid-19 resurgence is a real possibility warns a leaked Pentagon memo
By Lynda Carson - May 21, 2020
The Trump regime and the corrupted Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been recently claiming that the U.S. is ready to reopen the economy, and the times we are in are so crazy at the moment that the Lt. Governor of Texas was vicious enough to say that ‘old people should volunteer to die to save the economy.”
We are really living in a frightening time of madness when the Trump regime and the federal government is willing to sacrifice the lives of tens of thousands of Americans, in the name of reopening the economy.
Covid-19 resurgence is a real possibility warns a leaked Pentagon memo:
In contrast to the lies coming from the Trump regime claiming that a vaccine for Covid-19 should be available by the end of 2020, reportedly, according to Task and Purpose, a leaked Pentagon memo reveals that the Department of Defense should prepare to operate in a Covid-19 environment without an effective vaccine until the summer of 2021.
Apparently, in part the memo states, ”We have a long path ahead, with the real possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19," reads the memo, authored for Secretary of Defense Mark Esper but not yet bearing his signature.
"Therefore, we must now re-focus our attention on resuming critical missions, increasing levels of activity, and making necessary preparations should a significant resurgence of COVID-19 occur later this year.
According to the report by Task and Purpose, “All indications suggest we will be operating in a globally-persistent COVID-19 environment in the months ahead,” the memo reads. “This will likely continue until there is wide-scale immunity, through immunization, and some immunity post-recovery from the virus.”
Additionally, according to the report by Task and Purpose, “The Pentagon framework for operations in a "persistent COVID-19 environment" relies on a number of assumptions, including the chance of successive waves of infection, continued shortages of personal protective equipment, and a lack of a viable treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 until at least next summer (Summer of 2021). More waves of infection will occur “in clusters” that will coincide with the seasonal flu season, the memo suggests, while testing “will not provide 100% assurance of the absence” of the virus. The planning framework detailed in the draft memo also calls for an increase in testing and surveillance, expanded contact tracing capabilities, and the use of a registry “to track and closely monitor outcomes of those infected with COVID-19.”
There you are, according to the leaked memo, more waves of infection will occur “in clusters” that will coincide with the seasonal flu season.
The coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic is just warming up and preparing for a major comeback with more waves of infections that will kill tens of thousands more people in our country.
Indeed, as the billion dollar corporations of Wall Street, and the Trump regime push hard to reopen the economy as the Covid-19 pandemic rages out of control across the nation, the above mentioned memo stating that a vaccine will not be available until the summer of 2021 totally contradicts the lies and B.S. coming from the White House that pledges that a vaccine will be available by this year’s end to treat coronavirus Covid-19.
Additionally, there is plenty of madness coming out of the Trump regime’s corrupted Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Reportedly, on May 19, 2020, the head of the CDC stated that he believes that the U.S. is ready to begin reopening the economy.
As the head of the CDC claims that he believes that the U.S. is ready to reopen the economy, reportedly there are CDC sources who are blowing the whistle and claiming that ‘We’ve been muzzled,’ and that the White House is putting politics ahead of science.
Meanwhile, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine, there are 1,551,853 known Covid-19 cases in the U.S., with 93,439 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. There is no end in sight to the death and misery occurring as a result of the spreading Covid-19 virus.
See a few more related links below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>>
Leaked Pentagon memo warns of 'real possibility' of COVID-19 resurgence, vaccine not coming until summer 2021
Haley Britzky
May 19, 2020 10:03 AM EDT
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/coronavirus-vaccine-pentagon-memo
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Pentagon memo contradicts Esper’s year-end coronavirus vaccine goal, per report
Meghann Myers — May 19, 2020
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/05/19/pentagon-memo-contradicts-secdefs-year-end-coronavirus-vaccine-goal-per-report/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Covid-19 information - We are at HPCON status Charlie:
May 20, 2020
HPCON Charlie
• Continue strict hygiene (no handshaking, wipe common-use items
• Social distancing
• Postponing/cancelling non-essential activities
• Avoiding large groups of more than 10 people and if exposed, consulting medical personnel and self-isolating per CDC guidelines
https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/om/covid-19-health-protection-condition.html
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
DOD Memo - April 1, 2020
Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON "C")
In keeping vvith Supplement 2 of the h'>rce Health Protection Guidance for the COVID-19 pandemic issued on February 25. 2020, and in DoD Instruction 6200.03. options available to commanders include (Table I):
https://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Corona%20Virus%20Documents/DoD%20-%20Guidance%20for%20Commanders%20on%20the%20Implementation%20of%20the%20Risk-Based%20Responses%20to%20the%20COVID-19%20Pandemic%20OSD003533-20.pdf
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Understanding HPCON Levels
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Inside-DOD/Blog/Article/2128863/hpcon-understanding-health-protection-condition-levels/
>>>>>>>
Coronavirus: DOD Response
The Defense Department is working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department to provide support in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/
>>>>>>>
Immediate Release
Changing of Health Protection Condition Levels During COVID-19
May 20, 2020
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2193138/changing-of-health-protection-condition-levels-during-covid-19/
>>>>>>
Guidance To Commanders - May 19, 2020
https://media.defense.gov/2020/May/20/2002303429/-1/-1/1/GUIDANCE-FOR-COMMANDERS-ON-RISK-BASED-CHANGING-OF-HPCON-DURING-COVID-19.PDF
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Army Medical Personnel Describe Efforts to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine
March 5, 2020 | BY David Vergun , DOD News
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/News/Article/Article/2103732/army-medical-personnel-describe-efforts-to-develop-coronavirus-vaccine/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
